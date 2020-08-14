Family frustrated after Raytown paramedics didn’t take 67-year-old with COVID-19 to hospital | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

RAYTOWN, Mo.– A family in Raytown is frustrated over how emergency situation medical services dealt with a current call for aid.

When 79- year-old Lincoln Taylor and his child, Michelle, called 911 to dispatch an ambulance to Taylor’s house early Friday early morning, they relied on that paramedics would take Taylor’s better half toSt Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza.

“We thought we were going to get in the ambulance,” he stated.

Taylor’s better half, Etta Taylor, discovered she had actually checked favorable for COVID-19 lastWednesday Her medical professional informed her that if her signs got worse to require ambulance– not to simply appear to the hospital.

Taylor and his child, on a 3-way call, notified dispatch that the 67- year-old matriarch had the infection.

When paramedics showed up, Taylor stated they invested a minimum of 5 minutes asking his better half concerns. However, he stated she could not talk.

“She was coughing, couldn’t breathe and he just standing up there wanting to know what’s wrong with her, and I just told him if you not going to take her, just go,” he stated.

Michelle was currently en path to satisfy her mama atSt Luke’s when she got a call from her papa stating she required to choose her mama up due to the fact that the ambulance left.

“That was wasted, valuable time for my mom,” she stated.

By the time they showed up …