Family Found Dead In Backyard Pool, May Have Been Electrocuted 

Three family members died of accidental drowning in a backyard pool on Monday, according to reports from police in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Nisha Patel, 33, her daughter Sacchi, 8, and father-in-law Bahrat, 62, were pronounced dead on the scene after their bodies were found unresponsive in the pool. Police were called after neighbors heard screaming, which police force believes “may have been the woman calling for help in the water,” according to the local NBC news affiliate.

The family had only moved to the neighborhood within the past month, and a source told NJ Advance Media that a “pool company was at the home within the past few weeks to open the pool for the season.” Though the deaths have been ruled accidental, police have not yet determined what led to the drowning.

Neighbors suspected possible electrocution after an electrician was called to the scene. However, police Lt. Frank Sutter told CNN:

“That’s just to rule in or rule out the possibility of electrical currents. The investigation is still active and we’re waiting for the autopsies.”

East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco released a statement saying:

“This is a devastating day for our entire community and we are working to determine exactly what happened.”

In a statement to NJ Advance Media, East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen said:

“The entire East Brunswick community is shocked and saddened to learn of the three deaths yesterday in Frost section of the township. Our condolences go out to the family and may they find strength from the community that shares in their grief.”

Autopsies for the incident have yet to be released, and the investigation is ongoing. Family members of the deceased declined to speak with the press.

