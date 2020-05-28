Family finds alligator relaxing on alligator pool float in Florida

LARGE ALLIGATORS FILMED WRESTLING EACH OTHER IN THE MIDDLE OF SOUTH CAROLINA GOLF COURSE

“We thought that was pretty cute,” Jacobs instructed the Miami New Times. “Then, the next day, it just showed up in the pool.”

After seeing double, Jacobs stated his 14-year-old daughter described the sight as “so meta.”

He stated his spouse known as the Airbnb’s proprietor, who ultimately bought a gator wrangler to fish the true reptile out of the pool.

“I guess it’s not that unusual, but it was unusual to me,” Jacobs instructed the paper.

Jacobs stated his household ultimately left the house to make the trek again to Georgia on May 20, taking with them a novel Florida expertise to share with family and friends.

“We have gators in Georgia, but they’re just in areas that are not as populated, like some swamp where no one lives,” Jacobs instructed the Miami New Times. “But in Florida, they’re just in your neighborhoods.”