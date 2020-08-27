Family fighting to find answers to what happened weeks leading to 3-year-old Olivia Jansen’s death | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

KANSAS CITY, Kan.– A Wyandotte County judge is examining 3-year-old Olivia Jansen’s DCF records prior to deciding whether to launch her file to the general public.

While he did not rule on the Sunshine Request made by FOX4 for the file, here was a bombshell that came out of Wednesday’s procedures. Olivia’s DCF file is 533 pages, a considerable quantity for a kid who was simply 3-years-old when she passed away of abuse.

“It goes back to the transparency, I mean, nobody talks to me,” stated Olivia’s grandpa Howard Jansen II, who states the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office has actually ignored to interact with the family.

Olivia’s grandpa desires to understand what led to Olivia’sdeath The 3-year-old was discovered beaten and buried in a shallow tomb in KCK July 10. His kid, Howard Jansen, III and his sweetheart Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick are charged with the girl’s murder.

“I lost a son, but there’s no way I can mourn him because most of what I feel he did, what I know he did,” the older Jansen stated. “I just I want to make it about Olivia. Olivia needs justice.”