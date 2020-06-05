Family fears grow for activists detained in notorious Saudi prison | Global development

Relatives of prisoners held in a sprawling advanced exterior Riyadh say they worry prison situations and denial of medical therapy are risking the lives of detainees together with members of the Saudi royal household.

Two sources near the household of Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz al-Saud say the senior royal, referred to as an outspoken advocate for reform, is in a life-threatening situation inside al-Ha’ir prison south of Riyadh. Concerns grew following the demise in a Riyadh hospital final month of outstanding rights activist Abdullah al-Hamid, previously held in al-Ha’ir.









Loujain al-Hathloul, imprisoned for campaigning to carry the previous ban on girls driving and an finish to male guardianship. Photograph: Loujain al-Hathloul/AP



Women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has now marked two years in detention in al-Ha’ir over her marketing campaign in opposition to the former ban on girls driving and an finish to the male guardianship system. Hathloul was arrested in a May 2018 sweep of activists accused of contact with “foreign entities with the aim of undermining the country’s stability and social fabric”. She and different feminist activists have been topic to torture in detention, with Hathloul singled out for the worst therapy.

Family and pals of detainees held in al-Ha’ir say their fears have spiked in latest weeks, amid studies of two circumstances of Covid-19 contained in the prison. Hathloul’s household say she has periodically been denied telephone calls. Close contacts of Basmah say that for the previous month she has additionally been denied the calls that present prisoners’ sole technique of communication with the surface world, stopping any updates on her situation.

Al-Ha’ir prison is a 19m-sq-ft maximum-security facility south of the capital Riyadh, housing an estimated 5,000 prisoners, together with those convicted for assaults on behalf of al-Qaida and Islamic State. The wing of the power housing political prisoners together with Hathloul is managed by the Mabahith, a department of the Saudi Arabian secret police that handles home intelligence. Family members say she is held in a cell roughly three by 4 metres, with temporary each day entry to a communal space.

Hathloul’s household say the 30-year-old was censored throughout her beforehand common telephone calls. “She can’t share anything about the negative conditions or issues inside the prison, otherwise the authorities cut the call,” stated Walid al-Hathloul, Loujain’s brother. “So it’s hard to tell what the real conditions are.” According to her household, Hathloul has not known as for the previous two weeks.

The prison is famed for its luxurious rehabilitation wing, together with a swimming pool and conjugal visits for convicted jihadists, however Walid al-Hathloul stated that isn’t the expertise of different detainees. “There are sections that look nice, but that’s not what Loujain sees,” he stated.

Two sources near Basmah, the youngest grandchild of King Saud who based the Saudi state, say she is held in a room in al-Ha’ir prison along with her 28-year-old daughter Suhoud. “There are other princesses in there with her, not in cells but in rooms,” stated one particular person near the household. “She is not a criminal or a terrorist, but she’s been thrown in prison where criminals and terrorists are.”













Saudi Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, an outspoken advocate of reform, collaborating in a dialogue on the position of ladies on the Middle East Institute in Washington DC on 12 April 2017. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images



Poor well being has prevented Basmah from accessing a phone. “She is on her deathbed,” the household’s contact stated. “For the past four or five months, they stopped providing her with medical care, or responding to the things she’s requested.”

The princess reportedly suffers from gastrointestinal points, coronary heart issues and osteoporosis that led her to hunt therapy in Switzerland, however she was detained after being granted permission to journey. “I think they’re hoping [she] will die,” stated a second shut contact of the household, in reference to the Saudi authorities controlling the princess’s detention. “They know about her health conditions.”

“She’s the first [senior] princess, the daughter of a king, to be thrown in prison in this way,” stated the primary contact. “Without action [being taken], she will die. It’s heartbreaking.”

The cause for the princesses’ detention is unclear. Basmah was summoned to a personal assembly with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, referred to as MBS, on 28 February final yr. Security footage reveals a bunch of males arriving at her Jeddah residence to escort her to the assembly, however the convoy escorted her as an alternative to al-Ha’ir.

There has been a spate of detentions of senior royals. Prince Faisal bin Abdullah al-Saud, a son of the late King Abdullah, was detained incommunicado in early May. In March, MBS detained three princes together with Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the youthful brother of King Salman, in addition to Mohammed bin Nayef, the former crown prince whom MBS succeeded in 2017. Basmah is an ally of Bin Nayef and others in a bunch inside the royal household involved by MBS’s rising energy and crackdown on criticism, even that of his family.

A tweet by the Saudi prisons’ authority on 10 May stated Bin Nayef had had a coronary heart assault. The tweet was later deleted and the state-run Saudi Press Agency tweeted that the account had been hacked.













Deposed crown prince Mohammed bin Nayef has been detained since March. Photograph: Ahmed Yosri/EPA



The Saudi General Directorate of Prisons states that “healthcare is guaranteed for prisoners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”, together with safety from contagious ailments. The Saudi Arabian embassy in Washington DC, which handles media requests, declined to touch upon situations inside al-Ha’ir and Basmah’s well being when contacted by the Guardian.

Abdullah al-Awdah, the son of Saudi cleric Salman al-Awdah who’s held in al-Ha’ir along with his brother, stated his father and uncle had routinely been denied medical therapy since their detention in 2017. “Because of the torture, [my father] developed some conditions, specifically high blood pressure. He needed medication that they denied him for weeks, until his health deteriorated and they hospitalised him for a few days,” he stated. He added that his uncle, a health care provider, was denied diabetes and different treatment, and in 2018 he handed out in court docket and was hospitalised.

Rights teams say that al-Ha’ir has long been associated with bodily abuse. “The general criminal area of the prison is even worse in terms of overcrowding and poor sanitation,” stated Josh Cooper of the Saudi rights group Al Qst. “There’s an extreme risk now in light of Covid-19 that the prison is overcrowded and lacks basic services.”

Cooper added that denial of medical therapy is used as a punishment, in addition to the momentary switch of political prisoners into the overcrowded normal felony prison.