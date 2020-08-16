Family evacuated from China contracts COVID-19 in Shelby County

MILLINGTON, Tenn.– A Mid-South family left China to prevent contracting the coronavirus, just to contract the infectionin Shelby County

Infected with the coronavirus, James Dickey and his 8-year-old child Hermione are quarantined at their Millington house.

“It’s supremely ironic,” Dickey stated.

The 43-year-old dad believed he and his family left the infection when they made it out of China 6 months back.

“Without a doubt, it was a panic situation,” Dickey stated.

Dickey and his other half Priscilla are separated. They were living in various parts of China when the break out required much of the nation to close downin January It took place while Hermione was visiting her mama in Wuhan.

“They were like okay, no one is getting out of Wuhan. Wait, what?” Priscilla Barrett stated.

More than 100 miles from each other, James and Priscilla invested weeks attempting to go out. They were frightened their child would get ill.

“We talked to every possible media outlet, anybody who would listen to us,” Dickey stated.

Priscilla and Hermione were lastly evacuated by the U.S. Government in early February and James reserved a flight house weeks later on. Priscilla went to Ohio while James and Hermione went to cope with his family in Shelby County.

” I believed I was returning to …