According to Aravot.am, a stabbing took place in one of the buildings on Ghandilyan Street in Gyumri ․ Two citizens were taken to hospital at the same address ․ A woman born in 1973 was diagnosed with a “puncture wound in the left thigh, a puncture wound in the anterior surface of the abdomen” and a man, born in 1984, who had a puncture wound in the calf.

As the deputy director of Gyumri Medical Center Armen Khachatryan informed us, one of them is being operated on at the moment, the other will be operated on soon.

Edgar Janoyan, Deputy Head of the Public Relations and Information Department of the Police, told us that a quarrel took place in one of the apartments on Ghandilyan Street. One is a woman, the other is a man with a cut wound.

According to preliminary information, a quarrel arose over a family issue, which ended in a stabbing, the woman and the man who were taken to the hospital are relatives.

A preliminary investigation is underway.

Nune AREVSHATYAN