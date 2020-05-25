Family crash moments after leaving son’s high school graduation, killing parents, 53 and 52

A Kentucky couple had been killed in a automobile accident on their method dwelling from watching their son graduate from high school over the weekend, officers have introduced.

Nancy Barnett and her husband Lyndon died within the deadly collision simply moments after their son Dalton acquired his high school diploma from Fleming County High School, in Flemingsburg, on Saturday morning.

Dalton, 18, was injured within the crash alongside his brother, 26-year-old Michael Barnett, who’re each at present being handled on the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The extent of their accidents stays unclear, although household buddies have stated each of the brothers required ‘pressing surgical procedure’ and at the moment are recovering.

Fleming County High Principal Stephanie Emmons introduced the tragic incident in an announcement posted to the school’s Facebook web page, wherein she requested members of the local people to ‘uplift this family.’

‘There was a car accident involving he and his family shortly after his graduation ceremony,’ Emmons wrote. ‘We have learned that his mother, Nancy Barnett, and his father, Lyndon Barnett, both passed away as a result of the accident.’

Nancy (pictured with Lyndon), 53, had been driving the household’s automobile close to the intersection of Ky.-11 and Ky.-599 at 9:15am on Saturday morning when it collided with a pick-up truck as she was making a left flip

They had been killed simply moments after their son Dalton acquired his high school diploma from Fleming County High School

Nancy, 53, had been driving the household’s automobile close to the intersection of Ky.-11 and Ky.-599 at 9:15am on Saturday morning when it collided with a pick-up truck as she was making a left flip, Kentucky State Police stated.

The household had been on their option to a celebratory breakfast when the deadly accident occured, buddies of the household have stated.

Nancy was pronounced lifeless on the scene, whereas Lyndon, 56, died shortly after being transported to hospital.

The driver of the pick-up truck, 52-year-old Anthony Bailey, and his passenger, Nancy Bailey, had been unhurt within the incident, police stated. An investigation is at present underway to find out exactly how the collision occurred.

A DailyMail.com request for extra data relating to the deadly crash has not but been returned by the state police division.

Nancy Barnett was stated to be ecstatic to look at her son graduate on Saturday, even carrying a shirt to the ceremony that learn: ‘Senior Mom: Some people wait their entire lives to meet their inspiration. I raised mine. Class of 2020,’ the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

‘This speaks volumes to the kind of mother Nancy was and to the Barnetts and how proud they were of their family,’ Emmons and Fleming Superintendent Brian Creasman stated in a joint assertion.

‘The Barnetts mean a lot to our Fleming County Community and we will be here to support Dalton and his brother as they face the difficult times ahead.’

Dalton, 18, was injured within the crash alongside his brother, 26-year-old Michael Barnett (heart), who’re each at present being handled on the University of Kentucky Medical Center

Nancy’s closing Facebook put up featured an image of a beaming Dalton, wearing his commencement cap and robe, with a caption that stated, ‘So proud of my senior.’

Emmons and Fleming described Dalton as a ‘sweet young man’ who has aspirations to serve within the US Military.

‘He is always a joy to be around and his family has always been very proud of him,’ the 2 educators wrote.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and various different state officers have reached out to the school to supply their help and payers, Emmons stated.

‘Our faith tells us to hold strong and provide comfort to those in need, pain, and during loss of loved ones,’ Emmons and Creasman stated. ‘This is precisely the time that we must be strong for Dalton and his brother.’

The Facebook put up has since elicited a whole lot of responses providing messages of help for the household from folks all around the nation.

‘A day that was supposed to be filled with joy turned into a devastating tragedy,’ wrote Georgia resident Shannon Carpenter. ‘They definitely need prayers from around the country.’

‘My heart absolutely is BROKEN for this family!! I just cannot imagine the horrible pain they are experiencing. Prayers from NC!!’ Chaille Clemmons Brice wrote.

Emmons and Fleming described Dalton as a ‘sweet young man’ who has aspirations to serve within the US Military

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and various different state officers have reached out to the school to supply their help and payers, Principal Emmons stated

Other tributes flooded in on to Nancy, by way of her put up of Dalton, which credited each her and Lyndon as being ‘wonderful people’ and ‘devoted parents’.

‘Nancy you and your Husband were a wonderful People,’ wrote Vicky Gray Corbin in tribute. ‘You were always smiling the same every time I saw you. You will be missed.’

According to a put up on her social media web page, Nancy and Lyndon not too long ago celebrated their 35th Wedding anniversary in March.

A GoFundMe set as much as assist the household with funeral prices stated Nancy labored as a head chef at a close-by nursing dwelling, whereas Lyndon was a mechanic for Honda.

‘[Lyndon] and Nancy had been large components of the neighborhood in Flemingsburg and Maysville,’ the put up says. ‘ [Lyndon] labored at Honda for 20+ years the place he discovered his love for engaged on trikes – he liked his toolbox.

‘Nancy actually knew everybody inside her radius. When we might be in a grocery story, she would cease and discuss to anybody and know them from someplace and one thing.

‘If you knew about Nancy, you knew she cared about everybody.’

The fundraiser had acquired practically $6,000 in donations as of Monday afternoon.

Fleming County High’s commencement ceremony reportedly lasted for 12 hours as just one senior and a most of six members of the family had been allowed on campus at a time resulting from social distancing restrictions introduced on by the continued coronavirus pandemic.

The first pupil graduated simply earlier than 8am. The Barnett’s household’s tragic crash occurred shortly afterwards, simply after 9:15pm.