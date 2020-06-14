Family band brings music to parks | News

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Imagine trying for a moments peace at Nashville’s Rees family’s home.
With 10 children, two adopted, ages 36 to 13, it may sound difficult. However, it makes a lovely sound.
Katie Reese may be the oldest sibling at 36 and says everyone in the band is a ham, and that’s why it works.
Typically, the family plays festivals, restaurants and weddings, but COVID-19 took all that away.
Now they’re in Metro parks and live streaming on Facebook, 6-feet apart shows for everybody and great.
Twin brothers Max and Kolby say they give themselves a nine out of 10, helping to make them only strive to get better.
