Family attorneys say Jacob Blake and family discussed de-escalation in police work with Biden

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

There have actually been 252 arrests in Kenosha given thatAug 23, the day Jacob Blake was shot by police, according to a Kenosha County Sheriff Department situational upgrade.

Of the 252 arrests, 132 have actually been people who did not live in Kenosha County, stated the constable’s department upgrade.

“Kenosha County has gone 8 days and nights with relatively peaceful activity,” stated the Thursday upgrade.

Still, there has actually been more than $2 million in damage to city and county home reported given thatAug 23– consisting of $385,000 worth of damage to Kenosha County home and $ 1.95 million worth of damage reported to city home, according to the upgrade.

More than 40 police are helping with the civil discontent in the location, stated the upgrade.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is examining a minimum of 23 “fires of interest,” according to the upgrade.