Family asks for birthday wishes for 9-year-old undergoing back surgery

LINCOLN,Neb (KOLN) – Celebrating a birthday throughout a pandemic presents enough difficulties for lots of however for one Lincoln young boy his birthday will be followed by significantsurgery Now his family is asking for your assistance to send him a little birthday cheer.

Caleb Ochsmer will turn 9 onSaturday Two days after that he will go through significant back surgery.

“They’re hoping that it will release inflammation in there and help with the Chiari,” stated Misty Vrbas, Caleb’s mother.

Caleb has Chiari Malformation and Tethered Cord Syndrome.

“Caleb’s gate is off and his leg muscles, there’s many days that we cannot hardly walk,” statedVrbas “In the long term fixing that, the tiptoe walking I don’t know if we’ll be able to fix that and any headaches that Caleb suffers with it.”

His family is putting out a call for birthday cards to commemorate Caleb’s wedding day throughout a challenging time.

The family shared his story on Facebook Monday and the post has actually currently collected numerous reactions from individuals prepared to step up.

Something his mother states is beyond touching.

“Any situation entering into surgery is scary,” statedVrbas “Plus if it’s your little boy so a million times thank you to the Lincoln community.”

If you want to send out Caleb a card the family demands you send it to their house: Caleb Ochsner 3530 X Street Lincoln, Nebraska 68503.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights booked.