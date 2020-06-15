Family are stuck living in a SHED in South Africa after getting stranded overseas before lockdown

A category of five who travelled to South Africa just before the COVID-19 lockdown are stuck living in shed as they make an effort to survive without income.

The Badenhorsts left New Zealand to renew their South African passports and visit family before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

They had been living in New Zealand on work visas since 2016.

The family are now locked out the nation and living in a makeshift home, trying to survive without an income and home school the youngsters in a different time zone, reported RNZ.

Mother Carla Badenhorst, her dairy farmer husband and their three kids normally live near Oamaru, on New Zealand’s south Island.

But they are one of the 10,000 New Zealand visa holders stuck overseas due to the COVID-19.

Ms Badenhorst said it’s been incredibly difficult wanting to return to their normal lives from a shed two and a half hours outside Johannesburg.

‘Missing home, for my 11-year-old I think may be the worst – my daughter cries every evening, basically asking about her cats,’ Ms Badenhorst said.

While her eldest son has been staying awake and completing is schooling from 12am to 4am, as a result of significant time difference.

‘He is losing a lot, he is trying his hardest to stay up-to-date. I must say the schools are really helping and trying to get the knowledge to him but it is not the same for him as sitting in a class, and actually obtaining the teachers there to explain it’ she said.

Her youngest kids, Carlo and Marieke normally attend the 54-student Maheno School and Adriaan attends St Kevin’s College.

Staff have now been sending the youngsters work to accomplish but the time difference and internet connection have now been making it difficult.

Maheno School Principal Ryan Fraser said they are doing every thing they can to greatly help the family from afar.

‘It’s hard for us as teachers to see what they’re around and be in contact with them because of the connectivity,’ Mr Fraser said.

To make matters worse, Carlo has type 1 diabetes and they’re needing to import high priced medical supplies into the country through a pharmacy to make use of with his New Zealand pump.

It’s also cold temperatures in South Africa, and the family are ill prepared as the shed has no ceiling or no real heating.

The New Zealand border happens to be closed to almost all travellers to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The family has applied for a travel exemption on four separate occasions, but each application has been rejected.

While the farm where the two normally work has been surviving without its two employees, as calving season approaches they’ll need all hands on deck.

The Immigration minister has flagged families with school kids could be a number of the first let back into the nation when it eases border controls.