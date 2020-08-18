Families of Detained Myanmar Police, Soldiers Urge Rakhine Rebels to Free Their Breadwinners

The families of 11 law enforcement officers and military soldiers detained by the rebel Arakan Army in western Myanmar’s Rakhine state advocated the release of their enjoyed ones on Monday, stating they have actually heard no details about the guys and are suffering financial challenge.

The Arakan Army (AA) informed RFA all detainees were being dealt with well and duplicated the ethnic army’s position that the federal government army should launch detained ethnic Rakhines prior to the “prisoners of war” can be released.

The detained police and soldiers were recorded in a set of remarkable raids by the AA in 2 municipalities at the center of the 20-month dispute in Rakhine, where the military is defending autonomy for its ethnic group in their historical homeland on the Bay of Bengal in western Myanmar.

The AA assaulted the Thazin Myaing police station in rural Rathedaung area in late May, recording 6 cops and 3 of their relative, and leading to 4 deaths, the Myanmar military and regional homeowners stated at the time. The AA later on launched the 2 females and a kid.

In late October 2019, the rebel army took almost 60 travelers aboard a ferryboat near Buthidaung area, consisting of policeman and Myanmar soldiers.

Some got away throughout a helicopter attack, while the AA later on launched the civilians …