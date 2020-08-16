Families in rural Guatemala flee after armed group sets homes on fire By Reuters





By Sofia Menchu

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – Forty native families have actually left their homes in north Guatemala after an armed group set fire to numerous houses on occupied farmland, a land rights group stated on Sunday.

Peasant farmer groups included in land professions regularly suffer violence in the Central American country. Advocacy company Global Witness in 2019 called Guatemala among the world’s most hazardous locations for land rights protectors.

Guatemala’s Committee of Peasant Unity (CUC) stated the families come from the Q’eqchi’ native group and are previous employees of the Cubilg üitz coffee farm in the Alta Verapaz department laid off 15 years back without complete severance.

Since then, they have actually required land as payment and occupied part of the farm in demonstration, CUC agent Maria Josefa Macz stated.

“Last night, the 40 families were forced to leave their homes, their belongings and residences were looted, similar to the 1980s,” the CUC stated in a declaration, describing a few of the bloodiest years of Guatemala’s Civil War when towns typically were burned.

It was unclear who lagged the attack. However, a little over a year back, another group of individuals started to inhabit the land and frighten the previous employees, the CUC …