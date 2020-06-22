Families Demand Cambodia Court Drop Charges, Free Detained Opposition Activists

Around 20 members of the family of opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) activists detained in Prey Sar Prison on charges of “incitement to commit a felony” held a rare protest as you’re watching Phnom Penh Municipal Court Friday demanding their immediate and unconditional release.

The protesters, who held banners and signed a petition askin the court to drop charges contrary to the activists, told RFA’s Khmer Service that the imprisonment of their fathers and husbands is “unjust and unacceptable.”

Sok Bolyma, one of those who gathered Friday, said her husband Khem Pheana—a former commune councilor in Phnom Penh—is innocent of the crimes authorities have charged him with.

“He should be released—he was the breadwinner of the family,” she said, noting that the protest had been organized by members of the family and not the CNRP, that was dissolved by the Supreme Court in November 2017 over its involvement in a alleged plot to topple the government.

“We lost our jobs and owe money to the bank, so his arrest is a big burden on us.” she said.

Sok Bolyma told RFA she had visited her husband in jail on June 15 and expressed concern about medical conditions that he suffers from, including hypertension and the flu. Khem Pheana was arrested on April 2 and has been held in detention since.

The protesters left the court Friday without delivering their petition to an official, but gathered and submitted the petition to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), calling for the agency’s intervention. They said they plan to petition foreign embassies next week.

Ministry of Justice spokesman Chhin Malin told RFA that the household members’ cases are beneath the purview of the court and that no one can interfere in the legal process.

“They should protest against their leaders overseas, demanding that they help them with their legal defense,” he said, referring to the countless CNRP brass who are residing in self-imposed exile to avoid charges and convictions they said are politically motivated.

“Those people incited [the activists] to commit crimes and they must certanly be held responsible prior to the law.”

‘Politically motivated’ cases

Ny Sokha, a senior official at Cambodian rights group Adhoc, said authorities’ targeting of the CNRP which has seen at the least 16 former officials and activists detained since the coronavirus outbreak reached the country in January is “politically motivated, rather than about enforcing the law.”

The family members have the right to protest under constitutional laws protecting freedom of expression, he added.

“We urge the government, and especially the court, to reconsider detaining opposition party activists,” he said.

Ny Sokha said existing cases should be resolved through political negotiations instead of through the courts.

The go on to ban the CNRP was part of a wider crackdown by Prime Minister Hun Sen on the political opposition, NGOs, and the independent media that paved the way for his ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) to win all 125 seats in parliament in the country’s July 2018 general election.

Last week, a small grouping of nongovernmental businesses (NGOs) urged Cambodia’s government to stop arresting those critical of its policies, including opposition activists, saying the campaign is just a violation of these rights and can lead to a “societal split” that’ll be ruinous for the nation.

In a joint statement, 30 local groups—including Adhoc, Licadho, and Comfrel—said the federal government and the CNRP should “return to the negotiating table to resolve their political issues for the sake of society, and to respect civil and political rights and freedom of expression,”

Reported by RFA’s Khmer Service. Translates by Samean Yun. Written in English by Joshua Lipes.