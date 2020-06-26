Families CAN book summer getaways as air bridges open and travel operators slash prices by 70%

Families can again book summer getaways after ministers agreed last night to open air corridors with dozens of countries.

The partial dismantling of Priti Patel’s quarantine scheme means UK holidaymakers will be able to get back home and never having to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Foreign Office will also lift its advice against ‘all but crucial travel’ to low or medium-risk destinations, making it possible to obtain travel insurance. Tour operators were yesterday offering record discounts as high as 70 % for trips to France, Spain, Italy and Greece.

The changes will even let foreign tourists look at the UK, giving a huge boost to the beleaguered hospitality sector.

Under a traffic light system, countries will undoubtedly be rated green, amber or red centered on infection levels, the reliability of official data and confidence in test and trace systems.

The automatic 14-day quarantine requirement will remain in position only for ‘red-rated’ countries such as the United States and Brazil.

Downing Street warned it was willing to apply a ‘handbrake’ at short notice – meaning families can find the quarantine rules reinstated while they’re abroad when there is an outbreak in the country they’re visiting.

All travellers returning to the united kingdom will have to provide contact details in case an outbreak is traced for their flight and they have to self-isolate. Failure to comply could cause a £1,000 fine.

And they will have to check out social-distancing measures on flights and ferries, including wearing face coverings.

A detailed set of travel corridor destinations will undoubtedly be finalised in a few days. But sources said it might include the most widely used Mediterranean hotspots.

Portugal is in doubt following an outbreak in Lisbon that has resulted in the imposition of a curfew. Sweden will not be included and Turkey is also ‘doubtful’.

Long-haul flights will undoubtedly be possible provided any transit country can be deemed safe.

The moves pave the way for foreign holidays this summer, with travel corridors set to be in place by July 6.

A Government spokesman said last night: ‘Our new risk-assessment system will enable us to vigilantly open several safe travel routes all over the world – giving people the chance for a summer holiday abroad and boosting the united kingdom economy through tourism and business.

Flights Socially-distanced queues at check-in and security. Passengers must wear masks throughout the flight, including young ones. There will be temperature checks on arrival. Passengers will fill out contact tracing forms and give their holiday address and home address.

‘But we will maybe not hesitate to hold the brakes if any risks re-emerge, and this method will enable us to take swift action to re-introduce self-isolation measures if new outbreaks occur overseas.’

Tour operators were yesterday offering deep discounts to tempt travellers abroad. A family of four can save above £500 on headline prices to Greece.

Emma Coulthurst, of the holiday comparison site Travelsupermarket, said: ‘There are prices as low as £140 per person for per week to Corfu in September and around £200 for a week in the Mediterranean in August. This is unheard of.

‘For the height of summer in August, you can find definitely the best prices available which we’ve seen. With talk of high demand and prices for holidays in the united kingdom, it seems it’s currently cheaper to book a holiday abroad than in the home.’

TUI, Britain’s leading tour operator, is offering as much as 68 % off breaks to Europe and reports a rise of 45 % in sales compared with a week ago.

Trailfinders is offering reductions of a third on villas that could usually have been booked up months ago.

Chairman Mike Gooley said: ‘Bookings made now are taking advantage of huge discounts.’

A Whitehall source acknowledged however that many families ‘may maybe not choose to travel’ this summer.

The air corridor scheme raises questions concerning the initial decision to press ahead with a blanket quarantine regimen that has been in position only since June 8.

The plan, that was championed by Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings and Home Secretary Priti Patel, resulted in an immediate backlash from Tory MPs and the travel industry.

Spain’s tourism leaders says all hopes are pinned on UK’s essential decisions on safe corridors and quashing quarantine By Rita Sobot Spain says its tourist season this summer is hanging on a knife-edge as the holiday industry awaits the UK’s decision on air corridors and the lifting of its 14-day quarantine for Brits returning from abroad. Turespana, the national agency responsible for marketing Spain’s tourism around the world, says it is nearly certain that Spain WILL be within the list of air corridors to be announced any day now by Boris Johnson. But the organisation says the career of the 14-day quarantine has also to be clarified if British holidaymakers, already “chomping at the bit”, are likely to put their desire in to practice and finally book a break in Spain. In an extensive report on the UK market, Turespana says the Brits are desperate to return and internet searches have unveiled Benidorm is top of these list. The Canary Islands and Balearics are also hot favourites for UK holidaymakers, either in Augut or September or towards the conclusion of the entire year. The Brits form Spain’s biggest market by far, representing more than 21 per cent of the total and bringing in over 18 million visitors. Turespana says the Boris Johnson has promised to consider the quarantine rule every three weeks and the very first review is on June 29th. Any decisions taken on this day will be essential to Spain’s tourist prospects, it stresses. The agency says most of the major air companies are ready to remove again, with most resuming flights from July 1st, including Ryanair and EasyJet. But it says the UK’s quarantine decision was just like a “jug of cold water” being thrown over holidaymakers and led to a barrage of cancellations. Turespana says it notes the efforts of the Quash Quarantine group that is threatening to take its challenge to the courts and the pressure group’s own survey has shown that 59 % of Brits are in favour of safe corridors. Now, it says, all eyes, including those of hoteliers, restaurants, bars and businesses in Spain, are on what the British government does next.

Up, up and away! Country by country, your guide to the destinations and the sunshine deals

By Tom Chesshyre

With much of Europe set to reopen for the summer holidays, here is our guide to the best ‘air bridge’ contenders – and the getaway deals that are ALL between 30 % and 70 per cent cheaper than usual:

France says ‘Oui’

President Emmanuel Macron had refused to lift France’s quarantine on British visitors unless we did the same for French citizens coming here.

Now an ‘air bridge’ is defined to be formed, checking our 2nd most popular holiday destination.

Expect strict social distancing in restaurants, bars, markets and stores, where shopkeepers reserve the proper to demand customers wear face masks. Gatherings greater than ten people in public are banned. Nightclubs are closed.

Customers wear face masks as they wait to possess breakfast within the Nuria restaurant in Barcelona, northeastern Spain earlier this month

Bag a bargain: A fortnight at a cottage for four in Brittany from £1,200 in August including Portsmouth-St Malo ferry crossing with car (brittany-ferries.co.uk); A fortnight at a four-star beachfront hotel in Cannes with flights and transfers departing from Gatwick in August from £1,400pp (easyjet.com); A week at a villa sleeping six on the Aigues Mortes Marina in Languedoc Roussillon from £950, excluding flights (holidayfrancedirect.co.uk).

British annual visitors: 10.3million

Smiling in Spain

After holding back over Britain’s indifferent Covid record, Spain reopened its borders to UK visitors on June 21.

Hotels Guests will wear masks at reception and other indoor communal areas. Receptionists will undoubtedly be behind a Perspex screen, similar to those in supermarkets. Some will test temperatures on arrival. Different groups must not get in exactly the same lift. At morning meal, guests will undoubtedly be asked to wear a mask and sanitise their hands at the entrance. Many resorts are providing disposable plastic gloves. Some hotels are scrapping breakfast buffets, with staff bringing food to your table. The hotels which still serve buffets are adopting a one-way system and a limit on the amount of people at food counters. Tables will undoubtedly be 1.5 metres apart and guests will be encouraged to consume outside, if at all possible.

A royal decree to wear face masks has been issued for hotels, restaurants, museums, attractions and shops when social distancing of just one.5 metres is impossible; see spain.info.

Bag a bargain: A week or two at the Jardin del Sol Apartments on Gran Canaria from £640pp departing from Gatwick on August 8 (tui.co.uk); A fortnight for a family group of four from £2,436 at Cristina Villas in Cala Millor on Majorca departing from Manchester on August 16 (jet2holidays.com); A fortnight for a family of four from £2,156 at Villa La Canada, a self-catering property with a pool near Frigiliana in Andalucia with Gatwick flights on August 29 (jamesvillas.co.uk).

British visitors: 18.1million

Gunning for Greece

With less than 4,000 coronavirus cases, Greece has avoided the worst of the pandemic.

Since early May it has been relaxing its lockdown rules with shops, archaeological sites, restaurants, cafes, bars, leisure parks, and spas opening.

From July 1, cultural events will undoubtedly be allowed. Ferries have been running for greater than a month. Face masks must certanly be worn on public transport, in taxis and in a few shops.

Bag a bargain: A seven-night all-inclusive stay at Crete Maris Beach Resort from £3,332 for a family of four with Gatwick flights on August 7 (bestattravel.co.uk); A week or two-long three-star, self-catering break in Aghios Georgios in Corfu from £438pp with Luton flights on August 1 (travelsupermarket.com); A fortnight at upmarket Villa Penelope I, sleeping four, with a pool, from £4,691 on August 16 (oliverstravels.com); Easyjet flights for group of four from £828 (easyjet.com).

British visitors: 3.4million

Tour operators were yesterday offering record discounts of up to 70 per cent for trips to France, Spain, Italy and Greece. Pictured, a passenger arriving on the first flight from Stansted on 21 June

Italy is ready

Hotels, bars, restaurants, museums, campsites and, even mountain huts have reopened. Face masks must be worn in indoor public places, and in outdoor places where one-metre social distancing is impossible.

Beaches Masks won’t be compulsory on the beach. At popular resorts, a traffic light system will let people understand how busy the beach is. When it hits red, forget about will be allowed on the sand. In Benidorm, below, visitors will have to book a 13ft x 13ft taped-off area on the beach having an app. Areas will undoubtedly be colour-coded: blue for general use and red for the over-70s Big signs have been endure advice on how exactly to stay Covid-free. Tourists will undoubtedly be asked to keep a three-metre space between umbrellas and a 1.5 metre gap between towels. Sunbeds will be spaced two metres apart and fixed down in some resorts. They will be disinfected before reuse. Mattresses will have plastic covers to keep them sanitised. Some beaches are banning team games such as football and volleyball. Inflatables will also be banned. Children brings buckets and spades, nevertheless they cannot be distributed to other children At busy resorts, tourists will be asked to wear masks on promenades and will have to follow a blue-arrowed one-way system.

In Lombardy it’s still mandatory to wear masks outdoors. Social distancing on beaches is 1.5 metres. Temperature checks may be requested.

Bag a bargain: A week or two at the four-star Grand Hotel Francia e Quirinale in Tuscany from £952pp B&B on August 22 with Heathrow flights (citalia.com); A week at TUI BLUE Astro Azzurro in Piano di Sorrento from £1,076pp all-inclusive on August 24 (tui.co.uk); A week or two at Villa Le Vignacce in Volterra, Tuscany, sleeping four, from £3,476 for a family group of four including Gatwick flights on August 28 (jamesvillas.co.uk).

British visitors: 5.1million

Portugal at risk

The possibility of an air bridge to Portugal is still in doubt as a result of its infection rate rose, by having an announcement expected next week. But authorities there have introduced a ‘Clean and Safe’ standard requiring hotels and B&Bs to maintain stringent hygiene standards.

In public areas, social distance of two metres is needed and face masks are mandatory on transport and in busy shops.

Golf courses, zoos, oceanariums, restaurants and cafes have reopened. Some extra restrictions have also been applied in Lisbon.

Bag a bargain: A week or two at the Monica Isabel Beach Club in Albufeira, the Algarve, from £1,333pp with Stansted flights on August 14 (onthebeach.co.uk); A week or two at the Jupiter Algarve Hotel in Praia da Rocha from £1,267 B&B on August 7 from Manchester (firstchoice.co.uk); A week at the upmarket Pine Cliffs Resort in the Algarve from £3,439 B&B for a family of four with Stansted flights and transfers (destinology.co.uk).

British visitors: 3.3million

Cyprus on the map

It may have taken a little while for Britain to get the tourist thumbs up from Cyprus – 22 countries in the EU were ahead of us.

But it will be worth the wait, especially as visitors have reassuringly been promised free medical attention in the (highly unlikely) event of decreasing with Covid.

Intensive care units have been put aside and the expense of lodging, food, drink and medication will undoubtedly be covered for all those affected and their families. Social distancing is needed in hotels, restaurants and bars.

All travellers time for the UK will need to provide contact details just in case an outbreak is traced to their flight and they should self-isolate. Failure to comply could result in a £1,000 fine. Pictured, tourists

Bag a bargain: Weekly at the five-star Azia Resort & Spa in Paphos from £697pp B&B with Stansted flights on August 26 (loveholidays.com); A fortnight at the Avanti Holiday Village near Paphos from £3,476 self-catering for a family group of four departing Glasgow on August 1 (jet2holidays.com); A fortnight at the Village and Coastal Villas in the Troodos mountains from £1,143pp self-catering with Manchester flights on August 1 (sunvil.co.uk).

British visitors: 1.3million

Croatia wants us

The chief of the Croatian National Tourist Office in London says government officials are ‘actively lobbying Britain – we really value British guests’.

Britons can already visit Croatia, but visitors have to fill out an online form at entercroatia.mup.hr.

They must also provide proof of accommodation has been booked on arrival. Restaurants, hotels, cafes and beaches have been open since May.

Bag a bargain: A week or two at Hotel Lapad in Dubrovnik from £1,084pp B&B departing Stansted on July 26 (jet2holidays.com); A fortnight at Villa Ruzica in Trogir from £643pp departing from Stansted on July 26 (onthebeach.co.uk); A fortnight at Villa Konalic on the Dubrovnik Riviera from £2,001 for a family of four departing on August 20 from Manchester (supertravelmarket.com).

British visitors: 898,000

Marvellous Malta

Malta has generated an accommodation hygiene standard, with regular audits. Social distancing is needed at hotels, restaurants, bars and on beaches.

Pool capacity is capped at 50 per cent. Face masks are expected in confined spaces.

Bag a bargain: A week or two at the ST Bluebay Apartments on the Sliema/Gzira promenade from £471pp including Stansted flights and transfers on August 1 (maltadirect.com); A week or two at the Grand Hotel Excelsior in Valetta from £909pp from Gatwick on August 1 (ba.com); A fortnight at the Ramla Bay Resort with Stansted flights on August 4 from £3,207 for four (onthebeach.co.uk).

British visitors: 640,000

Will Turkey take part?

Despite talks between national officials there exists a belief that Turkey won’t be in the very first wave of air bridges.

Nevertheless, preparations have already been made, including temperature checks on arrival.

Restaurants and bars Masks should be worn as you enter and hand sanitiser must certanly be applied. Masks may come off at the dining table – but worn to walk to the toilet In some restaurants, diners are handed plastic barcodes which you scan on your phone to access the menu. Some are placing tables 1.5 metres from each other, even though others do not bother. All waiters, waitresses and chefs will wear masks Bars are encouraging drinkers to be served at their tables. Those who do approach the bar must wear masks. Masks must also be worn in supermarkets, shops and cafes.

Bag a bargain: A fortnight at Club Candan in Marmaris from £1,051pp self-catering with Gatwick flights on August 7 (firstchoice.co.uk); A fortnight at the Dalyan Resort in Dalaman from £2,608 B&B for a family group of four departing from Gatwick on August 1 (ba.com); A week or two at Villa Ebru in Kalkan from £3,655, for six, in August; flights excluded (oliverstravels.com).

British visitors: 2.5million

Belgian cheer

A key country for Eurostar services, with Brussels an important hub and many tourists travelling onto enjoy the delightful cities of Bruges and Ghent.

Hotels, restaurants and bars have reopened with social distancing. It is recommended to book tables at restaurants. Wearing face masks is mandatory on public transport.

Bag a bargain: A get back journey by train to Brussels from St Pancras with per week at the Aparthotel Adagio Brussels Grand Palace from £504 for just two departing August 9 (eurostar.com); Weekly at the four-star Augustin hotel in Brussels with flights from Glasgow on August 16 from £490pp (lastminute.com); A week’s stay at the Theatre Hotel Brussels from £325pp including Heathrow flights on August 23 (ba.com).

British visitors: 1.8million

Dutch courage

Amsterdam is right back, one of Britain’s most popular short break destinations. Groups of as many as 30 people are permitted to gather in public areas but a strict 1.5 metre social-distancing rule remains.

Hotels, cafes and restaurants are open. Until September 1, cannabis cafes might only give a takeaway service. Nightclubs will also be closed until then.

Bag a bargain: A return by train to Amsterdam from St Pancras with five nights at the Urban Lodge Hotel from £331pp on August 20 (eurostar.com); Weekly at Hotel de Hallen in Amsterdam from £402pp including Glasgow flights on August 16 (lastminute.com); Five nights at the WestCord Fashion Hotel Amsterdam from £277pp from Luton on August 6 (easyjet.com).

British visitors: 3.5million