Families at centre of horror house fire that killed boy, 6, his dad and a friend break their silence

A mother-of-three burnt by a horrific house fire was by her husband’s side all through his final hours before he died last night, donating his organs in a final act of kindness.

The 34-year-old husband and father died on Sunday night at The Alfred Hospital, less than 24 hours after his six-year-old son perished at the scene of the blaze at Tyaak, north of Melbourne, on Saturday night.

Their other two young sons were among four young ones – all aged under five – still fighting for their lives in the Royal Children’s Hospital, Melbourne, on Monday.

Fire crews were called to Cunninghams Road in Tyaak, an hour north of Melbourne, just before midnight on Saturday where they found the house engulfed with flames

A fireplace and chimney could be seen melted on the list of warped steel and rubble at the scene

A man aged 33 who was a close family friend died at the scene of the fire alongside the young boy, while 10 others were injured through the inferno.

The mother has since undergone surgery at The Alfred Hospital for her injuries where she remained in a serious but stable condition on Monday.

Friends of the devastated family say the father’s selfless act in donating his organs was typical of the loving and beautiful man.

Three people, including a six-year-old boy, have died after a horror fire at this holiday home in Victoria, while four other young ones aged from to five are fighting for their lives

There were 13 people inside the home at the full time of the fire, and it is comprehended they were on a group holiday for the long weekend in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.

The country property, owned by family members, had allowed the families to ride horses, play in the garden and ride their bikes.

Tyaak fire casualties *Man, 33 years (deceased) *Man, 34 years (deceased) *Boy, 6 years (deceased) *Woman, 32 years (serious but stable) *Woman, 36 years (serious but stable) *Boy, 1 year *Boy, 5 years *Girl, 3 years *Boy, 1 year *Boy, 5 years *Man, 64 years *Woman, 61 years *Man, 33 years (minor burns, discharged) Source: Victoria Police. Note: Royal Children’s Hospital, Melbourne, is no longer issuing status updates on the injured children at the request of the families. Of the five children listed, one was stable and four critical as of the last known information on Monday, June 8

The three families suffering from the tragedy put out a heartbreaking statement on Monday, speaking of their devastation in a public release.

‘Our families are heart-broken on the tragedy that happened on the week-end, we are still dealing with the devastation within our own time,’ the statement said.

‘The people we lost were loving, beautiful members of our families, they were exceptionally loved and always there for anybody who needed them.

‘We will remember them in this way.

‘The other members of the household directly affected are still healing and undergoing treatment in hospital.

‘Our families would like to thank the medical practioners and emergency services who’ve and are continuing to greatly help our family.

‘Our families require respect and distance at this time around.

‘From our families to yours, please take care to reach out to your families and let them know you like them, make every single moment count.

‘Thank you.’

The father, his six-year-old son and their close family friend died after a fire ripped through a four-bedroom holiday home in central Victoria on Saturday night.

The home, described in the families’ statement a ‘house built up with beautiful memories of family gatherings’, was utterly destroyed by the inferno.

Emergency services rushed the injured people to hospital for treatment. The families publicly thanked those that helped them on Monday

Eleven the others were taken up to hospital, one of whom – the daddy – died on Sunday.

The couple’s two other young sons stay static in the Royal Children’s Hospital where they’re being treated for their injuries.

They are among four children, aged between one and five years, who remained in a critical condition at the hospital on Monday.

Up to 15 Country Fire Authority crews rushed to the out-of-control fire which took more than two hours to extinguish.

The house was fully engulfed in flames once they arrived.

A CFA spokesman said the entire house had been relying on the fire and there is ‘quite extensive damage’.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious, but detectives from the Arson and Explosives Squad are investigating and will prepare a report for the coroner.