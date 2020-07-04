Families are struggling after suddenly being trapped in their homes with no warning in Melbourne

Families in the nine public housing towers in Melbourne’s inner-city have shared their frustration after these were forced in to immediate lockdown for at the least five days.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced about 3000 Melburnians would be banned from leaving their homes after Victoria reported 108 new coronavirus infections on Saturday – its second highest daily total ever.

The residents of high density public housing towers in 3031 (Flemington, Kensington) and 3051 (North Melbourne) were not given the opportunity to purchase last-minute groceries and supplies ahead of the unprecedented shutdown.

Within an hour or so of Mr Andrews’ 4pm press conference, police had swarmed the general public housing buildings and blocked all driveways and doorways.

Police in face masks block an entry point at one of the public housing towers in Flemington, Melbourne on Saturday

One resident sometimes appears entering their building with groceries from Coles. Others have complained about being unable to visit the shops before the immediate lockdown was announced

Pictured: Police enforce a lockdown at public housing towers on Racecourse Road in Flemington

Two residents in lockdown at 130 Racecourse Road peer out of their window on Saturday

Residents were seen confronting police about why they were being targeted although some sought information from gathered media.

Public housing resident Hoda God, 31, told AAP everyone was amazed by the lockdown and families with young children were already struggling.

‘A lady in the building with three kids, she wished to get formula,’ she said.

‘The lady needed formula like right now. It’s a bit sad that she can’t even go to Woolies.’

Another woman with a five-year-old child wanted to go shopping for groceries and was told by police she couldn’t.

‘They need groceries now. She has nothing to cook tonight,’ Ms God said.

The lockdown will require an unprecedented amount of help from police but Mr Andrews said the residents will soon be supported and fed through the entire shutdown.

‘There will soon be no one going in apart from residents who are returning home and no one will be allowed out of those public housing towers,’ Mr Andrews said.

‘There will soon be a massive logistical task to make sure the individuals are fed, given the support that they need.

‘I think we’re corresponding to that task and I don’t for an instant underestimate how challenging, how traumatic in some respects that will be for those 3,000 residents.’

Mr Andrews also announced he was extending stay-at-home orders for 2 further postcodes.

Those two post codes will soon be ordered to remain at home under standard conditions, where they might leave home to purchase food, head to work, seek medical assistance or care for the others.

That ‘normal’ lockdown begins from 11.59pm on Saturday night.

A woman holds a baby as she foretells two Victoria Police officers outside on of the nine public housing estates on Saturday night

Police are seen enforcing a lockdown at public housing towers on Racecourse Road in Flemington, Melbourne on Saturday

Police stand in front of the housing commission flats in the suburb of Flemington, where a coronavirus outbreak has been recorded

A resident is seen peering through their window after being ordered to stay inside

Police talk to a resident living at the housing commission flats in the suburb of Flemington

Police speak to a resident after the Victorian Government announced nine public housing estates would be placed in immediate lockdown

Mr Andrews said the hard public housing lockdowns will affect approximately 3000 residents who live in 1,345 units.

‘You will never be allowed to leave your unit, your dwelling within that tower for just about any reason,’ the premier said.

About 500 police will soon be deployed throughout the nine towers during each shift, or around 55 officers per unit block.

A ‘total’ or ‘hard’ lockdown where residents are completely confined to their homes is really a first for Australia throughout the pandemic.

It has echoes of Wuhan residents being sealed in their homes throughout the first outbreak of the pandemic.

The announcement raised immediate questions about how exactly residents will meet their basic needs.

Two residents look on from their window while they are placed in immediate lockdown on Saturday

About 500 police will be deployed across the nine towers all through each shift, or about 55 officers per unit (Pictured: A group of officers outside public housing towers on Racecourse Road)

TOTAL LOCKDOWN: These public housing tower at 12 Holland Court Rd and 120 Racecourse Rad, Flemington will get into a ‘hard’ lockdown where residents will soon be confined to their homes

COVID-19 drive-thru test queues at a Melbourne shopping centre on Saturday. There are now 38 suburbs under stay at home orders, plus nine public housing towers in hard lockdown

Police officers on patrol the hotspot suburb of Glenroy in Melbourne on Saturday

A resident at the housing commission flats in the suburb of Flemington looks out of their window

Mr Andrews said it would be a ‘major logistical task’ to ensure residents are fed and cared for.

‘We will take care of you,’ that he said.

‘Whether it be physical health, mental health, food, supplies, all those sorts of problems will be dealt with and we’re confident … that work has already started.’

In Flemington, the high density complexes at 12 Holland Court, 120 Racecourse Road, 126 Racecourse Road and 130 Racecourse Road will go into hard lockdown instantly.

Likewise in North Melbourne, 12 Sutton Street, 33 Alfred Street, 76 Canning Street, 159 Melrose Street and 9 Pampas Street will go into hard lockdown also.

A ‘total’ or ‘hard’ lockdown where residents are completely confined to their homes is really a first for Australia throughout the pandemic

A police officer speaks to a driver entering the housing commission flats in the suburb of Flemington

Mr Andrews explained 23 coronavirus cases have been recorded across a lot more than 12 house holds in Flemington and North Melbourne public housing estates in recent days.

‘This represents challenging we’ve perhaps not yet undergone. This just isn’t like an outbreak spread across multiple homes or multiple suburbs,’ he said.

‘The close confines and the shared community spaces within these large apartment blocks means this virus can spread like wildfire.

‘And the same as fire, we must put a perimeter around it to avoid it from spreading.’

The remaining residents in postcodes 3031 and 3051 must ‘stay at home’ whenever we can.

Premier Daniel Andrews made the dramatic announcement at a press conference on Saturday

In Flemington, the high density complexes at 12 Holland Court, 120 Racecourse Road, 126 Racecourse Road (pictured) and 130 Racecourse Road will get into hard lockdown immediately

Mr Andrews explained 23 coronavirus cases have already been recorded across more than 12 households in Flemington and North Melbourne public housing estates in recent days. Pictured: 130 Racecourse Road Flemington which can be in immediate lockdown

Pictured: Pop up testing centre in the hotspot suburb of Brunswick West on Saturday

A general view of Racecourse Road in Flemington, Melbourne, on Saturday, as it’s announced the suburb will soon be put into lockdown

‘There’s only four reasons to be out. Again, searching for food and essential items. Care and caregiving. Exercise. Work and study – if you can’t get it done from home,’ he said.

VICTORIA’S HARD LOCKDOWN Nine public housing towers in Melbourne are in immediate lockdown for at least five days. Flemington: The high density complexes at 12 Holland Court, 120 Racecourse Road, 126 Racecourse Road and 130 Racecourse Road. North Melbourne: 12 Sutton Street, 33 Alfred Street, 76 Canning Street, 159 Melrose Street and 9 Pampas Street. Premier Daniel Andrews said 23 coronavirus cases have already been recorded across more than 12 households in Flemington and North Melbourne public housing estates in recent days.

‘These postcodes are experiencing elevated community transmission – and the only way to combat that’s with stronger restrictions.

‘But it is not just enough to impose them. We need people to adhere to them. To follow the guidelines. To tune in to the advice.’

Victorian Council of Social Service chief executive Emma King called the move ‘dramatic’ but important.

She said they will work with tenants to ensure support services may be accessed.

‘If we get this wrong, the consequences will soon be horrific.

‘Some public housing tenants have fled war or family violence.

‘Some are dealing with mental health challenges. Many don’t speak English as their first language. Many the others work casual or insecure jobs.

‘This lockdown will scare many people, and trigger memories of past trauma.

‘Being told you can not leave your home, or seeing police in your doorstep, may be quiet confronting.

‘Being cut off from outside support services and family networks will also be damaging for many people.’

Victoria has only reported a bigger spike once before, with 111 coronavirus infections on March 28, throughout the height of the pandemic.

A boarded up St Vincent’s De Paul op shop in the locked down spot of Glenroy

Mr Andrews announced that he was extending stay-at-home orders for two further postcodes 3031 (Flemington, Kensington) and 3051 (North Melbourne)

‘As these figures show, we are still on a knife’s edge. Rather than spread across the state, we know a number of these cases are located in specific communities,’ Mr Andrews said.

‘That means the requirement for targeted, swift action is more powerful than ever before.’

There are 509 active cases with 25 people in hospital and three in intensive care.

There are now 38 Melbourne suburbs in localised lockdowns after massive outbreaks in the city’s northern and western suburbs.

Pictured: Health workers are seen at a coronvirus testing clinic in Brunswick West, Melbourne, on Saturday

Dozens of Melburnians line for a COVID-19 swab in Brunswick West on Saturday

It comes amid growing fears the pandemic will easily spread around the country from the country’s second biggest city.

Already on Saturday, a traveller from Melbourne up to speed an XPT train was detained after suffering COVID-19 like symptoms.

It comes as two Kmart stores, in Barkly Square, Brunswick, and another in Footscray closed after workers tested positive on Saturday.

Both discount variety stores are being closed for deep cleaning.