Families abandon dead relatives as Covid-19 fear and stigma grips Pakistan

In one case in Mardan, a 51-year-old man had fled hospital after testing positive. His family would not let him in the home and when that he returned to hospital and later died, no one would come to his funeral, which had to be conducted by police.

Cases have spiked recently in Pakistan after restrictions were eased last month and people socialised during holidays to mark the end of Ramadan.

More than 1,800 have died and there were nearly 90,000 cases. A peak is still weeks off, epidemiologists estimate. Iftikhar Hussain, a psychiatrist, said the government had failed to lay out a clear public health message.

People were widely ignoring social distancing precautions, but were also terrified of those with the disease. “The government has mishandled the corona pandemic due to which it has been stigmatised,” he said.

Hearsay and rumour have also swirled around the coronavirus. Popular rumours include allegations that hospitals are being taken care of each dead body, the complete disease is just a foreign conspiracy, or anybody going to hospital gets a poison injection.

