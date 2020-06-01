Famed DC monuments defaced after night of protests

NATIONAL GUARD MOBILIZED IN STATES ACROSS THE COUNTRY AS RIOTS, LOOTING FEARED

“In the wake of last night’s demonstrations, there are numerous instances of vandalism to sites around the National Mall,” The National Mall NPS tweeted. “For generations the Mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for non-violent demonstrations, and we ask individuals to carry on that tradition.”

Floyd, who’s black, died, based on officers, after an officer used his knee to pin Floyd to the bottom by his neck as Floyd gasped for air and was not visibly resisting arrest in a number of minutes of the incident caught on video. The officer who pinned Floyd to the bottom, Derek Chauvin, was charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter.

SECRET SERVICE TOOK TRUMP TO UNDERGROUND WHITE HOUSE BUNKER AMID GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS, OFFICIAL SAYS

Saturday night’s demonstrations have been reprised on Sunday night as Washington, D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser ordered a curfew for metropolis residents starting at 11 p.m. A tweet from Bowser’s account stated that “[s]he has also activated the DC National Guard to support the Metropolitan Police Department.”

Video confirmed gatherings of protesters close to the White House setting fires Sunday night.

On Saturday night President Trump went to the bunker beneath the White House because the U.S. Secret Service apprehensive concerning the president’s security whereas demonstrators approached White House grounds.

“It wasn’t long,” a senior administration official stated of the motion taken to guard the president, “but he went.”

The Secret Service stated that “demonstrators repeatedly attempted to knock over security barriers, and vandalized six Secret Service vehicles” on Saturday, main to 1 arrest.

On Sunday, as protests once more ramped up in D.C. and across the nation, the Secret Service requested folks to avoid the White House.

“In an effort to ensure public safety, pedestrians and motorists are encouraged to avoid streets and parks near the White House complex,” the Secret Service tweeted.

Fox News’ Bret Baier contributed to this report.