Falwell Jr's future in question after affair allegations

Embattled evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. is in discussions with Liberty University about his fate as president of the Christian school founded by his late father, a school spokesman told CNN.

While Liberty spokesman Scott Lamb originally told CNN Falwell would resign, he now says that Board leadership have been in discussion with Jerry Falwell and expect to be able to make a statement soon.

But Falwell denied that he was resigning, telling Virginia Business that the report was “completely false.”

The confusion over Falwell’s fate comes after a series of recent public controversies about his behavior.

A Miami man is saying he had an eight-year affair with Falwell Jr.’s wife after he met the couple at a Miami hotel. In a statement to CNN, Falwell Jr., acknowledged the affair.

Falwell Jr., 58, who was on leave from the school, issued a lengthy statement Sunday saying he and his family were blackmailed by the man, who had an “inappropriate personal relationship” with his wife Becki.

In his statement, obtained by CNN and first reported by the Washington Examiner, Falwell Jr. said the affair led to stress, weight loss and the feeling that he was “living on a roller coaster.”

