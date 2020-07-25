Falwedi IPX8 Waterproof Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Earbuds, 30H Cyclic Playtime TWS Stereo Headphones for iPhone Android with Charging Case, in-Ear Earphones Headset with mic for Sport/Travel/Gym



How to Pair?

In the first time, take out 2 earbuds from charging case or any single earbud, and search [X8] to connect with your device. After it, when take out 2 earbuds from charging case or any single earbud from charging case, they will connect automatically.

How to Use Control Button?

Previous Song: Press button twice of Left earbud

Next Song: Press button twice of Right earbud

Play/ Pause: Press button once of one earbud

Volume +: Hold the button of Left Earbud

Volume -: Hold the button of Right Earbud

Pick up/ Hang up phone call: Press once of one earbud

Decline Incoming call: Press twice of one earbud

Turn on: Press Control Button for 3s of 2 earbuds

Turn off: Long press Control Button for 5s of 2 earbuds when device isn’t playing

Siri: Triple-click one earbud to wake Siri up & One click to turn off.

How to Reset? (When 2 earbuds can’t be paired & No sound of R Earbud & Indicator light of earbuds keep showing blue light)

1.Turn off the Bluetooth function of your device. Turn off the earbuds by long press the Control Button for 5s when your device isn’t playing, and you would hear ‘power off’.

2.Hold the Control Buttons of 2 earbuds for 5s meanwhile, then triple click the Control Buttons rapidly. The indicator lights will flash white for 1s, which means the earbuds have cleared the record and turn off.

3.Then take out 2 earbuds meanwhile and put them back into charging case to ensure 2 earbuds have power.

4.Take out 2 earbuds and earbuds will be paired with each other.

5.After restore, delete [X8] on BT list of your device. Then research and connect [X8] on the BT list.

What Should Be Pay Attention to?

1.Working temperature: -10℃- 60℃ & Transmission distance: 10m

2.CAN wear them to shower, bath, swim. DON’T dip earbuds.

[IP68 Waterproof & Excellent button control] With the help of IP68 Waterproof, prevent sweat and rainwater effectively, don’t need to concern about pouring because FALWEDI-X8 can avoid rainwater and sweat get into earbuds. Surprisingly, charging case is equipped with IP68 Waterproof too. Besides, FALWEDI-X8 has the feature of button control, could control volume and songs etc, which is more convenient for you when listening music and making calls.

[Reality Sound & Long Battery Life] 3D Sound Effect & Binaural Stereo Effect, feel like you are listening the concert on the scene, providing a reality sound for you. Single charging can maintain earbuds working 5 hours. The Charging Case provides 4 times charging for earbuds, totally 25 hours working time. You could charge your earbuds whenever and wherever you want.

[TWS & Comfortable Wearing] True Wireless Stereo’s best feature is wireless, helping people no longer have to worry about headphone wires were entangled and loose weight for ears. FALWEDI-X8 single earbud only weight 4.7g, as light as one A4 paper. It feels like nothing to wear, making you have a comfortable wearing and helping you say goodbye to weight burden. Offer S, M, L sizes Ear caps to exchange Better fit, Better firmly wearing, Better comfortable with you.

[What You Get & Quality Customer Care] 2 xBluetooth Earbud(M size is installed), 1 xCharging Case, 6Pairs xEar Caps(Size S/ M/ L, Please try different sizes Ear Caps first to exchange better experience.), 1 xMicro USB Cable(30CM/1FT), 1 xUser Manual. FALWEDI provides 12 months of Quality Customer Care to our customers. For any issue, please get in touch with us, and we will be there within 24H.