Falwedi Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case for iPhone Android, 30H Cyclic Playtime Waterproof TWS Stereo Headphones with mic, in-Ear Earphones Headset for Sport

Why Choose FALWEDI True Wireless Earbuds?

1.FALWEDI offers a pair of high-fidelity Bluetooth Wireless Earphones with up to 30 hours of battery life.

2.You can easily switch between single and binaural model and enjoy one-click manipulation.

3.Light weight, easy to carry, you can use it anytime anywhere, just enjoy your life.

How to Use Multifunction Button?

Previous Song: Long press L Multifuction Button 2s

Next Song: Long press R Multifuction Button 2s

Play / Pause: Short press Multifuction Button

Pick up / Hang up phone call: Short press Multifuction Button

Decline Incoming call: Long press Multifuction Button 2s

Activate / Disable Siri: Double-press the Multifunction Button

Package Contents:

1x FALWEDI Wireless Earbuds

1x Earbud Charging Case

1x USB Charging Cable

1x User Manual

1 x Warranty Card

Notes:

If you receive a defective product or have any questions during use, please feel free to contact us.

When the two earphones can’t pair with each other or can’t connect to your device, How To Reset?

1. Forget the “T12” earbuds device from your bluetooth on your phone.

2. Take out two earbuds from the charging box and turn them off.

3. Long press the Multifunction Button of the left and the right earbud for 15 seconds until there are orange and white lights flashing for 1 second and then turn off automatically.

4. Turn on the earbuds again, after 2 seconds, double press Multifunction Button of both earbuds and they will connect to each other. After connected successfully, both LED lights will have orange and white lights flicker alternately.

After resetting, please connect the earbuds to your phone according to the above methods.

[NEWEST BLUETOOTH 5.0 TECHNOLOGY] FALWEDI Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds adopt the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, supporting HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP. Provides in-call stereo sound and fast, stable transmission. You just need to open the charging case and connect to “Falwedi T12” on your device. They will connect to the last connected device automatically after first used.

[4.5H CONTINUOUS 30H CYCLIC PLAYTIME] Less than 2 hours of charging gives you 4-5 hour of continuously playing, the mini portable charging case can recharge 5 additional times. Total play time up to 30h. The size of charging case just likes a car key and very light. Built for your convenience to carry the earbuds around and charge them anywhere.

[HIGH FIDELITY SOUND] FALWEDI True Wireless Earbuds with 13mm vibrating diaphragm and HD rendering technology produce incredible sound quality with crystal crisp treble. Enjoy your music everywhere even in a loud environment.

[ONE-CLICK MANIPULATION AND COMFORTABLE WEARING] After connected, you can control your music and accept or reject calls with just one button, really wireless. With ergonomic design, own incredible comfort and seamless sound that sits effortlessly in your ears. Let you immerse yourself in the music.