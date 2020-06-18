Fallon Sherrock reveals shocking extent of online abuse following virtual appearance

Fallon Sherrock has unveiled that a social media marketing troll desired to “stamp” on her behalf “ugly head” following her latest virtual performance in the Modus Icons of Darts League.

Sherrock, who rose to fame after becoming the very first woman to beat a guy at the PDC World Championships last December, was targeted by the sick troll following a string of defeats on Wednesday at the invitational, round-robin tournament, which sees darts players competing from their domiciles.

Despite earning back-to-back 5-4 wins against Scott Marsh and David Parletti on the opening day of this week’s league action, the 25-yearp-old managed just one victory during Wednesday’s session in order to complete bottom of the daily standings.

On Thursday, Sherrock shared a photo of vile comments sent to her by a troll on social media marketing, which read: “Your [sic] so s— you slag. I’d like to stamp in your ugly head.”

Farrock voiced her own frustration at the abuse, accompanying the image with the caption: “All I did was not win a game of darts, this is so wrong.”

The post attracted messages of support from a few prominent sports men and women, including West Ham captain Gilly Flaherty, who wrote: “He is probably just jealous that he isn’t as good as you! Don’t let them get you down.”

Fellow darts player David Evans also defended Sherrock, criticising the abuse as “so wrong” while boxer Anthony Fowler added: “Don’t let these rats allow you to get down.

Professional darts promoters Modus Darts TELEVISION also weighed in, labelling the troll a “very sad person” and asked whether fellow professional British darts players Gerwyn Price or Darryl Fitton will be subject to exactly the same threat when they had lost.