Fallen tree serves as wakeup call for Greenville County family in Greer, warning for all

A Greenville County family had a brush with disaster after a big tree fell on their dwelling. Troy Kinnunen mentioned his family simply had a number of scratches, however there have been no main accidents.“I heard something crashing, and when it came down, it was a giant tree between my bedroom and my daughter’s bedroom,” Kinnunen mentioned. “My spouse was screaming, so I used to be questioning what was happening, pulled the sheetrock off and all the grime, yelled for my daughter and my spouse. They had been okay.”The family’s automotive was additionally broken by the tree. Insurance brokers warn folks to take a look at downside spots earlier than extreme climate strikes in order to save cash down the street.Scattered rain will proceed by way of the in a single day and might be heavy at occasions.Rain turns into extra scattered on Thursday with the potential for thunderstorms returning Friday when hotter air arrives.More on the outlook right here.

