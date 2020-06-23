Fallen soldier Vladimir Melkonyan would have turned 24 today – Panorama

Today, June 23, marks the birthday anniversary of Vladimir Melkonyan, an Armenian soldier who fell whereas defending the Artsakh borders throughout the 2016 April War. The hero soldier would have turned 24 today.

He was one of many first troopers who misplaced his life when Azerbaijani forces launched a full-scale offensive within the early hours of April 2 throughout the whole contact line, utilizing artillery, armored automobiles and air forces.

For bravery proven Vladimir was posthumously awarded with “For Service in Battle” medals by Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan in addition to Armenia’s management.

The soldier’s patriotism and dedication to the Artsakh land was handed to him from his father, who was a veteran of the Artsakh Liberation Movement and died from diabetes in 1998. Vladimir’s mom was the one who introduced up the 2 brothers with the assistance of grandparents.

Vladimir was anticipated to discharge from military in July 2016. His kin recalled the serviceman by no means complained whereas serving within the military and in reality most popular to serve in Artsakh as an alternative of the Armenian city of Ijevan the place he was urged to move the military service.

Vladimir Melkonyan was one of many seven servicemen from Gyumri who heroically perished throughout the 4-day struggle.