Fallen soldier Sasun Mkrtchyan would have turned 31 today – Panorama

Today, June 10, marks the birthday anniversary of Sasun Mkrtchyan, who heroically fell whereas defending the Artsakh borders throughout the 2016 April War unleashed by Azerbaijan. The fallen soldier would have turned 31 today.

Sasun Mkrtchyan was born in 1989 in Yerevan to a household originating from historic Sasun in Western Armenia.

At the age of 10 Sasun began working towards Muay Thai. He participated in a number of sport competitions and was awarded with totally different medals and honors. Until the final years of his life Sasun was a member of Muay-Thai Boxing Federation of Armenia, in addition to a sport referee and broadcaster.

Sasun studied on the Yerevan Institute of Forensic Examinations and Psychology. From 2009-2011 he labored on the Yerevan Court of Appeals as a bailiff.

Sasun was referred to as to obligatory navy service in 2007 and served at a navy unit in Shamshadin till 2009. Before changing into a reconnaissance officer and machine-gunner at a particular unit of the Armenian military, he was a peacekeeper.

He misplaced his life on the evening of April 2. The profession officer had returned house to Yerevan on April 1 to get engaged to his fiancée, however went again to the Artsakh frontlines instantly upon listening to in regards to the Azerbaijani assaults.

While main the combat to take again one of many misplaced positions close to Talish, Sasun was severely wounded and handed away on the way in which to the hospital.

Sasun Mkrtchyan was posthumously awarded with the For Service in Battle Medal of Artsakh and Order of the Combat Cross (1st diploma) of Armenia.