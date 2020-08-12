Fallen soldier Sasha Galstyan would have turned 24 today – Panorama

Today, August 12, marks the birthday anniversary of Sasha Galstyan, who heroically fell while protecting the Artsakh borders throughout the 2016 April War released byAzerbaijan The fallen soldier would have turned 24 today.

Sasha was a trainee at a medical college and was studying to be a medical professional. He was prepared into the army in 2015, getting the military ranks of a junior sergeant and after that sergeant throughout his 14 months of service.

Sasha and his 3 fellow soldiers fell heroically while driving away the Azerbaijani attacks on Jebrail (Jrakan) on April 2. The hero caused considerable losses to the enemy in an intense fight lasting for 4- 5 hours prior to being eliminated by sniper fire.

In 2016, Sasha Galstyan was posthumously bestowed the Medals of Combat Service, Courage and HomelandProtection