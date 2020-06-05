Fallen soldier Ashot Shahbazyan would have turned 27 today – Panorama

Today, June 5, marks the birthday anniversary of Ashot Shahbazyan, who heroically fell whereas defending the Artsakh borders through the 2016 April War unleashed by Azerbaijan. The fallen soldier would have turned 27 today.

Born in 1993 in Akhuryan village of Armenia’s Shirak Province, Ashot Shahbazyan studied on the native college, persevering with his research at Vazgen Sargsyan Military Academy. After graduating from the academy, Ashot voluntarily went to Jrakan (Jabrail) to proceed his army service. He had a variety of pursuits and practiced sports activities, significantly boxing and soccer.

Ashot adopted within the footsteps of his freedom fighter father, who had additionally devoted his life to defending the Artsakh borders.

He misplaced his life on April 2, 2016. During Azerbaijan’s sudden assault on the Artsakh army posts, he did his greatest to defend the positions and repel the enemy. Ashot sustained an harm in the course of the heated battles, however refused to desert the place entrusted to him and fell as a hero. He was one of many 18 fallen troopers whose our bodies have been returned to the Armenian aspect solely on April 10.

Ashot Shahbazyan was posthumously awarded with the For Service in Battle Medal of Artsakh and Order of the Combat Cross (2nd diploma) of Armenia.

Overnight April 1-2, a complete of 19 Armenian servicemen of that positions and the neighboring posts misplaced their lives.