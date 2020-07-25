Fallen soldier Artur Muradyan buried in Yerevan with full military honors – Panorama

Artur Muradyan, a 19- year- old Armenian soldier who was seriously injured in Azerbaijani attack at a northeastern military position on 14 July and passed away 8 days later on at a military health center, was buried on Saturday at the Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan with full military honors, under the volley salute and the nationwide anthem of Armenia.

Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan participated in the funeral event.

Artur Muradyan was posthumously granted the Medal for Combat Service for the services rendered to the homeland at the proposition of the prime minister and by the decree of the president.

One of Artur’s loved ones, Vahram Poghosyan, stated that after finishing from school, Arthur was confessed to the Yerevan State University to end up being a specialist on Turkish research studies. “Asked why he wished to end up being a turkologist, he stated, ‘I should study and comprehend why that country has actually been hostile to our individuals for centuries.’ These were not casual words, however rather the call of the blood, due to the fact that 105 years ago Arhur’s forefathers lost their household of about 50 individuals, there were just 2 survivors, who defended their country for 5 years,” he stated.

“Dear Artur, you chose your path. Having just set foot on the threshold of youth, you chose the path of eternity, sacrificing your life for your country and people. Glory to you, Artur!”