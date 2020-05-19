Fallen hero Benyamin Yeghoyan would have turned 28 today – Panorama

Today, May 19, marks the birthday anniversary of Benyamin Yeghoyan, who heroically fell whereas defending the Artsakh borders in the course of the 2016 April War. The fallen soldier would have turned 28 today.

Benyamin Yeghoyan, nicknamed Monte, misplaced his life on April 3. He was a profession officer who had earned the rank of the senior lieutenant. He was one of many troopers concerned within the counterattack along with his tank aimed toward retaking a navy publish captured by Azerbaijan along with tankers Vladimir Alikhanyan and Tigran Abgaryan.

The tankers crossed the fireplace bumper underneath heavy hearth in a number of instructions and moved in direction of the attacking enemy, destroying three of its eight tanks and vital manpower. They have been killed when their tank was focused by Azerbaijani hearth on the best way again.

Albert Hovhannisyan, who served with Benyamin Yeghoyan, had advised Panorama.am in an interview concerning the heroic deeds of the three servicemen, stating Benyamin impressed all troopers in the course of the 2016 warfare.

“Monte constantly wanted to go ahead. Upon receiving the order, he took an immediate action. After destroying an Azerbaijani tank and a military vehicle, they came back from the frontline. He was so excited. The next day Monte again went back to the same post. At first, he intended to fire, but then changed his mind. The adversary had installed its flag at that position. The tankers drove forward, levelled the flag to the ground and came back. When asked why he did not open fire, he said that there was a crosstone near that position and he feared to damage it. He was a very courageous and patriotic man and I am proud to have known him and to have had a chance to interact with him,” Albert mentioned.

The subsequent morning Monte, collectively along with his workers, moved ahead once more. Albert additionally rememberd the final time he spoke to the officer.

“It was on April 3, I had no cigarettes. I asked Beno for them. He was standing over the tank. He handed me over a cigarette, and at the moment, I simply felt like saying, ‘Be careful!’ He hugged me and said, ‘Whatever is destined to happen will happen. If today is my last day, nothing can be done about it.’ He had the feeling. After leaving for the positions, Beno bid farewell to everyone. Later, their tank was destroyed,” he mentioned.