Fall TV: For the major networks, November is (fingers crossed) the new September due to coronavirus

After announcing their primetime fall TV lineups last spring — which normally kick off in mid-September — top broadcasters have bowed to a coronavirus-altered reality that has halted or delayed production on most of their shows.
The result? A September kickoff featuring a mix of unscripted series that were able to go into productions; and scripted series either borrowed from sister networks and streaming services, or imports acquired from English-speaking countries like the U.K. and Canada. The hope that the usual lineup of shows — programs like “This is Us” and “Grey’s Anatomy” — will return in November.
Revised schedules have “This is Us” slated to begin its fifth season with a two-hour premiere on Nov. 10, with NBC billing the arrival of that show and others — including its trio of “Chicago” dramas — as “a November to remember.” Until then, look for the quiz show “Weakest Link” and “Ellen’s Game of Games.”