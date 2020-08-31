Fall TV: For the major networks, November is (fingers crossed) the new September due to coronavirus

After announcing their primetime fall TV lineups last spring — which normally kick off in mid-September — top broadcasters have bowed to a coronavirus-altered reality that has halted or delayed production on most of their shows.

The result? A September kickoff featuring a mix of unscripted series that were able to go into productions; and scripted series either borrowed from sister networks and streaming services, or imports acquired from English-speaking countries like the U.K. and Canada. The hope that the usual lineup of shows — programs like “This is Us” and “Grey’s Anatomy” — will return in November.

Revised schedules have “This is Us” slated to begin its fifth season with a two-hour premiere on Nov. 10, with NBC billing the arrival of that show and others — including its trio of “Chicago” dramas — as “a November to remember.” Until then, look for the quiz show “Weakest Link” and “Ellen’s Game of Games.”

Similarly, CBS announced that the network intends to “to start rolling out our previously announced fall series as they become available in November.” Until then, it will draw from networks and services owned by Viacom, scheduling existing episodes of CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Discovery” and “One Day at a Time,” which premiered on Netflix before moving to Pop TV. Instead of “FBI,” a…

