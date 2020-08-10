Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout cheaters are using hacks to ruin the game

Bubblegum fight royale Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout continues to be a massive success, with over 2 million fans enjoying it on Steam alone— however, it appears, not everybody is playing the game relatively.

Players are submitting clips where it appears that some individuals are using speed hacks that permit them to entirely outrun the competitors. In the clip listed below, published by Julien D, we can see a cheater burst through the map in the Slime Climb mini-game, whereas the rest of the gamers are hardly stumbling through the beginning location.

It’s not a separated event. There are more clips of comparable hacks drifting around on social networks, probably from the PC variation of the game, where hacks are much easier to carry out.

There is likewise a kind of hack that enables gamers to simply fly over obstacles, thus:

Polygon has actually connected to designer Mediatonic and will upgrade this post ought to we hear back. On Twitter, Mediatonic has stated it understands the issue and will be handling it quickly. In the meantime, the fight royale designer motivates individuals to report hackers.

We’re familiar with the speedhackers and are dealing with it Thanks for reporting them! — Fall Guys (@FallGuys Game)August 9, 2020

It’s worth keeping in mind, however, that hacks can’t make sure that you’ll win the game, as there’s still aspects of randomness that you can’t manage. Sometimes, however, hackers get arrogant and try to gloat at the finish…