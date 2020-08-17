Fall Guys pits brands against each other for an in-game costume

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout developer Mediatonic is forcing The Brands to fight in the name of charity. The game’s official account tweeted today that because “the thirst from brands has been unreal,” it will create a special costume to the highest bidder. All proceeds will go to Special Effect, a UK-based charity for gamers with physical disabilities.

Since its release earlier this month, Fall Guys has become an instant hit. In the first 24 hours following its launch, the game drew more than 1.5 million players. The battle royale game supports up to 60 players in a series of mini-game matches; players are eliminated through several rounds of randomly picked games before a final player emerges victorious. Part of the game’s fun is earning costumes and customization options to make your rubbery battle bean stand out.

After two weeks, Mediatonic says it will confirm the details with its winner and share confirmation of the donation publicly. That being said, not just anyone with money to spend can get into the game. “If we decide that your brand is offensive/unsuitable, we will yeet your pledge out and pick the next highest!” the developer tweeted.