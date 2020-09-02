‘Fake’ Rembrandt painting, stashed in a basement for decades, may be real

Written by Rob Picheta, CNNLondon

A Rembrandt painting that was believed to be phony and was stashed in a basement for decades may in truth be real, according to professionals who think it was painted on wood from the very same tree as other 17th century work of arts.

“Head of a Bearded Man” was bestowed to the University of Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum in 1951, however the Rembrandt Research Project, a leading authority on the Dutch painter’s works, identified in 1982 that it was simply among a variety of copies.

Now, a professional has actually stated that the wood panel on which it was painted originated from the very same tree utilized for Rembrandt’s “Andromeda Chained to the Rocks” and Jan Lievens’ “Portrait of Rembrandt’s Mother”– 2 works dating to 1630 that were painted when the 2 artists were working in Leiden.

The picture is among a variety of dismissed Rembrandt works that have actually been just recently re-attributed to the artist. It indicates the small painting is most likely to have actually originated from Rembrandt’s workshop, and may even have actually been crafted by the Dutch master himself.

Peter Klein, a professional in tree dating, evaluated the development rings of the tree to figure out when it was dropped.

“The Ashmolean’s ‘Head of a Bearded Man’ was painted on a panel which originated from an oak tree in the Baltic area, dropped in between 1618 and 1628, and utilized in 2 …