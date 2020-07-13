‘Fake au pair’ Samantha Azzopardi accused of child stealing and using fake identities

Alleged fake au set Samantha Azzopardi is difficult allegations she defrauded households by lying about her identity.

The 31- year-old Victorian female is dealing with 55 charges consisting of child stealing.

It’s declared she impersonated a certified au set called Harper Hernandez, dishonestly getting $6500 in incomes over 6 months.

She’s likewise accused of impersonating a nurse called Sakah and of having recognition files coming from 19 various individuals, consisting of a child.

Azzopardi, who remains in custody, will deal with a committal hearing in Melbourne Magistrates Court in March next year.

Her attorneys are challenging the nature of the scams she is declared to have actually dedicated.

Magistrate Donna Bakos stated attorneys appeared just to be recognizing the usage of an incorrect name as the concern.

‘It’s not simply the name. It’s a lot more than the name that consists of the scams,’ she stated.

‘It’s how she provided herself, what she exists herself to be.’

She stated Azzopardi had actually presumably provided various names to various individuals.

Six witnesses are because of offer proof in the March hearing, consisting of Jazze and Tom Jervis, who utilized Azzopardi in between December 2018 and June 2019.

The court heard the couple are presently in Queensland and wishes to participate in the hearing if coronavirus limitations permit.

The hearing is anticipated to take 2 days.