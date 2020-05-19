TikTookay has suspended the account of in style creator Faizal Siddiqui after one in every of Siddiqui’s movies confronted large criticism and was accused of glorifying acid assaults on ladies. Faizal Siddiqui’s account can not be accessed on the TikTookay. The video caught the attention of not solely the National Commission for Women (NCW) but in addition of a number of celebrities who known as Siddiqui out. The controversy across the video additionally resulted in a whole lot of customers leaving 1-star opinions for the app on app shops.
To recall, the video by Faizal Siddiqui confirmed the TikTookay creator threatening a lady who left him for an additional man. In response, Siddiqui threw some liquid on the lady’s face. The lady is proven with heavy make-up that many consider resembles the scars of an acid assault.
Here are the highest 5 issues about Faizal Siddiqui and TikTookay controversy:
- After the video went viral on numerous social media platforms, the NCW took cognisance of the matter and requested TikTookay India to instantly take away the video from the platform and block Faizal Siddiqui. The NCW additionally requested the Maharashtra police, in a letter, to instantly take motion towards the particular person accountable for making the video.
- Following the controversy and requires eradicating the video, TikTookay suspended the account of the creator and it’s not accessible. TikTookay instructed Gadgets 360 that the video in query was eliminated the creator himself yesterday (May 18), and the corporate eliminated the duplicates over the course of yesterday and right now. “Keeping people on TikTok safe is a top priority and we make it clear in our Term of Service and Community Guidelines that clearly outlines what is not acceptable on our platform,” TikTookay mentioned in an announcement. “As per the policy, we do not allow content that risks safety of others, promotes physical harm or glorifies violence against women. The behaviour in question violates our guidelines and we have taken down content, suspended the account, and are working with law enforcement agencies as appropriate.”
- TikTookay app has seen a flood of 1-star opinions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Hundreds of India Android and iOS customers are calling for a ban on the app and its elimination from the app shops. Several of the 1-star opinions are additionally a results of a current feud between one other TikTookay creator and brother of Faizal Siddiqui – Amir Siddiqui – and YouTuber CarryMinati that has led to a number of followers of the YouTuber to point out their dislike of the platform by leaving 1-star opinions.
- Amid the controversy, a number of notable personalities additionally thrashed Siddiqui over the ‘wicked’ video. This consists of actors Swara Bhaskar and Pooja Bhatt, acid assault survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, and so on. #BanTikTokinIndia and a number of other comparable hashtags have been trending on Twitter due to the controversy.
- In an announcement released on Instagram, Faizal Siddiqui defended the video and indicated that it has been misrepresented. The TikTookay creator additionally apologised. “As a social media influencer, I realize my responsibility and apologise to anyone who was offended by the video,” creator mentioned within the assertion.
