Faith Stowers Says She Would ‘Love’ To Return To Vanderpump Rules Amid Racism Controversy!

Make no mistake, Faith Stowers would be significantly more than happy to come back to the Bravo family — especially given that Vanderpump Rules decided to purge its problematic cast members!

As we reported, the former SURver unveiled earlier this month that her one-time co-stars, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, reported her to law enforcement in 2018 for a crime she didn’t commit. Both women — along side co-stars Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — were fired from the show for their actions and past racist remarks.

Now with the dust needs to settle, Faith confessed she’s no problems with Pump Rules or Bravo in general, and made it clear she would positively want to come back to the hit reality series!

The 31-year-old said on the latest bout of Us Weekly’s Watch With Us podcast:

“I would love to return back on Vanderpump Rules. I don’t have trouble with Vanderpump Rules. I don’t have a problem with Bravo in general. I enjoy their shows. I think it’s really cool. I might love to join their cast again and also to be able to showcase my life to people because I know people can connect with it. It’s unfortunate that I didn’t get to show my military career with Vanderpump Rules and you know, my dating life…. I respect the network much more now.”

Wait, did she say “military career”? Why has Bravo been sleeping with this badass woman!?

Stowers went on to admit she hasn’t spoken to Schroeder nor Doute in the wake of the firings, adding:

“I didn’t even speak to [Stassi and Kristen] to begin with. I said hello to them, they introduced themselves and that has been it. So it was really weird which they came from for me personally the hardest because I didn’t know them. They didn’t know me.”

Ugh, so frustrating!

The reality star revealed Lala Kent was the only real cast member who reached out to her after she opened up about being the only Black cast member on the show during an Instagram Live on June 4. Faith recalled:

“She has explained she was sorry I had to undergo this. And told me that she wanted me to start out over for a clean slate. I said, ‘Yes, I would love to do that as well.’ [Because] I actually know her and respect her, so that is practical.”

Stowers admitted that even though she’d like to return to reality TV, her real goal is to do more acting — and would love to 1 day work with Lee Daniels or Ryan Murphy.

She said:

“I don’t want this [movement] to be a one-time thing. I think this really is something that we need to stay on top of with their projects, that’s what they do. So I might love to become a part of anything that involves that.”

Either way, we’d love to see Faith on screen again. What about you, Perezcious readers?

