Faith Stowers Says Brittany Cartwright Made A Racist Comment About Her After Jax Taylor Affair!

On Thursday, Faith Stowers spoke with AfterBuzz TV about the various interactions she’s had with members of the hit series, including Brittany Cartwright who previously claimed she was “nothing but nice and kind” to Faith.

Except Stowers says Britt DID make a racially-charged comment to her! While on a call with fellow cast member Scheana Shay, she overheard Cartwright in the backdrop and made a decision to take the opportunity to apologize for the affair with Jax Taylor because she “couldn’t talk to her through production.” The SURver shared:

“So I’m like ‘Brittany, hey girl! I’m trying to apologize to you. Can we please talk?’ But she… was still in that bad space, so she’s like cussing and yelling, and calling me names and stuff.” Yikes! It apparently got worse, as the 31-year-old spilled:

“I’m still trying to stay calm and communicate with her because this is still important for me to hear what she has to say. So I’m trying to talk to her and I can still see that she’s upset. And while she’s yelling, that’s when I heard her say, ‘You a nappy-headed ho!’” While Stowers did recognize Brittany was in a “fragile state” at the time, it still “does not excuse her from making a comment about my hair, that I love and I would never change because that’s part of my heritage.” She added that her family, who had been listening in on the convo, was “very insulted” by the remark:

“She used that as an insult, which I just didn’t understand why she used that as an insult to me. You can call me a ho, but don’t call me a nappy-headed ho.” Faith shared with the AfterBuzz crew: “I don’t know why she denied saying that. That’s her truth. But I know and my family knows … that she definitely did say that.” As we mentioned, this explanation from Faith uses Mrs. Taylor admitted to yelling at her former co-star, but denied the utilization of any racial slurs. In an Instagram comment, Britt wrote how she took no part in Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute calling law enforcement on it personality: “I had NOTHING to do with that. She knows I don’t have a racist bone in my human anatomy. She hurt me really bad and not once apologized. I haven’t spoken to her because the night I consequently found out [Jax cheated], and I did perhaps not say such a thing about nappy hair. I yelled at her and did that rightfully so like any human being would if they had just learned what I did so. If she ever even tried onetime to apologize to me I really could have forgiven her like I did Jax but she never did or even showed remorse for how bad she hurt me.” Cartwright doubled down on her behalf side of the story, sharing that she was “nothing but nice and kind to her up until that point,” and pledged her continued support of Black Lives Matter: “I had nothing to do with any cops. She knows that I have NEVER once spoken publicly about her. It’s a shame I’m getting dragged into this whenever I have finally been able to move on with my life.I will continue to support this movement and I won’t let this drag me down. Have a great day.”

