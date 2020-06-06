Faith Stowers Recalls Being Racially Profiled & ‘Attacked’ As Only Black Cast Member On Vanderpump Rules

It turns out Glee and America’s Got Talent aren’t the sole shows getting exposed for toxic behavior behind the scenes…

Former Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers recently exposed about her time on the reality show, saying she experienced racism at the hands of a few cast members on the series. And to hear her tell the horrible claims in her very own words, Bravo might be cleaning house with a few of its stars very soon…

For those who might not recall, Faith appeared as a recurring character on the fourth season of VPR and later returned fleetingly as a guest on season 6. During an Instagram Live with MTV star Candace Renee Rice on Tuesday, the starlet explained why she could not stand being “the only black person” on a show with “an all-white cast.” She cited the fallout from her brief tryst with Jax Taylor while he was dating then-girlfriend Brittany Cartwright as one of the reasons:

“I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he’s done like, a thousand times…they wanted to attack me instead of him. It was like they wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack. ‘I was wrong and I was this and I was that,’ calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths.”

WTF?! Calling her hair “nappy” is definitely a racist microaggression. Full stop. However, as bad as that sounds, things only got worse from there as castmates Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute later took matters into their own hands. She recalled their personal vendetta against her:

“I believe it hit the ceiling for me, and made me really want to run for the hills, when Kristen and Stassi decided they were going to call the cops on me.”

Explaining the brief backstory behind law enforcement call produced in 2018, Faith added:

“There was this article on Daily Mail…where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I assume this woman was robbing people…The woman was at large…and they called the cops and said it was me. This is much like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.” “This is when I quit—like, I left the show. I was invited back to tell my truth, but decided it wasn’t going to do anything for me. So, I ended up not coming back, so I decided to go over to MTV. Once I did that, I felt like they got upset with me.”

According to Reality Tea, Schroeder discussed how she and Doute had called law enforcement to report Stowers in a April 2018 interview on The Bitch Bible podcast, but the episode has since been disassembled. At enough time, Kristen also tweeted concerning the claim and seemed to reference Stowers’ exit to go star on Ex On The Beach and The Challenge:

hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there. https://t.co/4682a7jyzG — kristen doute 🦒🤟🏽 (@kristendoute) April 26, 2018

Wow. This is disgusting behavior!! While Faith herself did acknowledge the cheating situation with Jax was pretty bad, did it really warrant this attack on her behalf character with the prospect of legal consequences? Absolutely maybe not.

Now, in regard to the show’s star and executive producer, Lisa Vanderpump, Stowers alleged that she was penalized with less air time, including “confessionals,” for refusing to play within their problematic a few ideas:

“When she first approached me, she was very like…happy concerning the fact that there clearly was a black person gonna be on the show and she was like, you know, I would like you to put them within their place, type of give them this Nene Leakes kind of attitude and I was excellent coming in, I wasn’t really giving no one real attitude and giving her that way show she needed from me, I felt like.”

We can understand the desire to make some good TELEVISION, but forcing the one minority featured in your show in to overplayed and stereotypical behavior isn’t a great look. The star summed things up saying:

“It was a lot. But I feel like now I’m in a way better position anyway, so it’s fine.”

Hear more from Faith by checking out the total IG live session here:

The Fallout…

Stassi is already facing the music for her defamatory comments! Shaving brand Billie confirmed to Us Weekly that it is “ending all partnerships with anyone who isn’t supporting the fight against racism, including Stassi.” Additionally, vitamin company Ritual told its customers that it has also parted ways with Schroeder, tweeting on Friday:

“We were not aware of these actions (which is unacceptable on our part). We have ended the partnership and will be doing more thorough diligence going forward.”

We’re assuming it won’t be long until Kristen and someone else named in these terrible claims feels the professional backlash, too.

What do U make of all this, Perezcious readers?? Will U still be tuning in to Vanderpump Rules?