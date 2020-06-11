Faith Stowers reacts to Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute’s firings

As news of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute’s firing from Vanderpump Rules rocks the Bravo world, nobody is more shocked than their former co-star, Faith Stowers. And if it were up to her, the network wouldn’t stop there. (Here’s looking at you, Jax Taylor.)

Last week, Stowers recounted how Schroeder and Doute called the cops on her in 2018, explaining that the racially charged incident made her n’t need to get back to the show. She appeared on the fourth and sixth seasons. Bravo announced on Tuesday the 2 original cast members were fired in front of production on Season 9.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Stowers admits she was “very surprised” by Bravo’s decision.

“I’ve never seen anything like this happen before,” Stowers shares within the phone on Wednesday. “I haven’t seen reality platforms let go of their big stars… Stassi and Kristen did seem untouchable, so I think for me, it was most shocking to see Bravo act on it the way they did. It only took a few days. I’m really happy they did what they did.”

In 2018, the Daily Mail published an article of a black woman who was drugging and robbing people. The post included a photo of the suspect, who had tattoos. Schroeder and Doute called the authorities and claimed it was Stowers. Doute tweeted the article out, writing, “Hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar?” Schroeder even boasted about playing detective on Jackie Schimmel’s Bitch Bible podcast two years ago. However, the story did not gain traction until Stowers retold it recently all through an Instagram Live with Candace Renee Rice.

“I was speaking my truth and it just so happened I was heard this time around, because I had said something about this a while ago when it first happened to me,” Stowers says. “To put myself in the line if fire like that? It actually did some good.”

While Schroeder and Doute faced consequences for their actions, Vanderpump Rules fans are left wondering where Taylor’s future stands. In 2017, he publicly accused Stowers of crimes she did not commit. Stowers tells Yahoo she was just made aware of his comments a couple of days ago.

Shes wanted by the police for grand theft auto and “awol” from military, bad idea to be on a reality show dude. Someone’s going to jail https://t.co/s30K35r2xA — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) December 5, 2017

“I didn’t even know he was doing that too, kind of riding that train of racial profiling and just that disgusting thing they tried to do to me,” Stowers says, adding “it’s only fair” he’s fired too.

“He may not have called the cops, but he definitely painted the picture of me to be a thief, which contributed to my life being in a dark place. I would get phone calls from casting directors that wanted to work with me and the first question they’d have to ask me is if I stole things and if I drugged people,” Stowers explains. “So, that was really hard for me, to be associated with that.”

Schroeder and Doute both publicly apologized. Taylor has not.

“Lisa [Vanderpump] said in her statement that everything should have a consequence, so if that’s true, you’d think he’d have some consequence as well,” Stowers notes.

Lisa Vanderpump, who created the spinoff, broke her silence earlier on Wednesday and said she’s “deeply saddened by some of the lack of judgment that has been displayed” by her employees. But in the lengthy mea culpa, Vanderpump never mentioned Stowers by name. Stowers tells Yahoo while she found the apology to be impersonal, she’s at peace with it.

“I’m just glad she put out a statement, to be honest with you!” Stowers shares. “It would have been really nice for it to be more personal, I feel like my attack was really personal — and racial. At least, how I took it.”

(Doute and Schroeder said in their apologies their motives weren’t racially driven.)

Stowers explains she certainly believes “Lisa stands for a lot that’s good,” and that she still admires her.

“It would have been nice for [Lisa] to show that she stood by me specifically, or at least saying my name. It was kind of generic, but I will say from reading it that it did seem like she understood the issue,” Stowers adds, calling it a “step in the right direction.”

Someone who needs to simply take another part of the right direction is Schroeder. Stowers unveiled she has yet to hear directly from her former co-star.