Faith Micheal rescues Pitea from Djurgardens defeat with first Damallsvenskan goal

The Nigeria global protector opened her goal account this season for the 2018 champs in the Swedish top-flight

Faith Micheal discovered the back of the web for the first this season after assisting Pitea make a 1-1 draw versus Linda Motlhalo and Portia Boakye’s Djurgardens in Wednesday’s Damallsvenskan getaway.

The Nigeria global scored a 63 rd-minute equaliser to open her 2020 goal account after 10 video games.

The result saw Pitea make their first point in 5 successive matches in the Swedish elite department.

Stellan Carlsson’s side began the encounter on the back foot after Rachel Bloznalis fired Djurgarden ahead in the 27 th minute.

They routed for the majority of the component till Micheal discovered the back of the web 13 minutes after the reboot, thanks to Vilma Koivisto’s help.

The 33- year-old Nigeria global, who remains in her 10 th season with the previous champs was in action from begin to end up for Pitea.

Djurgardens, on their part, included South Africa’s Molthalo and Ghana’s Bokaye however the African duo might not assist them declare their first win in their last 3 getaways.

The draw saw Pitea being in seventh location with 12 points from 10 video games, while Djurgardens are 10 th with 9 points from exact same matches and simply a point above the drop zone.

Pitea will take a trip to face Eskilstuna United …