Faith Leaders Push For International Action on China’s Abuses of Uyghurs

Senior Catholic clergy from Southeast Asia have actually signed up with British spiritual leaders in a worldwide require an examination and responsibility for China’s mass detention of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

The call to examine “potential genocide” was backed by 76 figures, consisting of Cardinal Charles Bo, Archbishop of Myanmar’s Yangon; Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo, Archbishop of Jakarta, Indonesia; the previous Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams; and the Coptic-Orthodox Archbishop of London Archbishop Angaelos.

“As religious leaders and leaders of belief-based communities, we come together to affirm human dignity for all by highlighting one of the most egregious human tragedies since the Holocaust: the potential genocide of the Uyghurs and other Muslims in China,” checked out theAug 9 declaration.

China’s three-year-old system of internment camps, thought to have actually held as lots of as 1.8 million individuals, “calls into question most seriously the willingness of the international community to defend universal human rights for everyone,” stated the general public letter.

Beijing explains the three-year-old network of camps as voluntary “vocational centers” targeted at mentor task abilities and steering Uyghurs far from Islamic …