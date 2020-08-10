Faith Hill rocks pink hair, goes makeup-free in new photo shared by husband Tim McGraw: ‘I love this girl!’

The “This Kiss” vocalist, using a blue tee, lounges on an outdoor patio as she flashes a smile while looking far from the electronic camera.

“Dang, I love this girl!📷: Gracie,” McGraw, 53, captioned the photo, which was taken by the couple’s 23-year-old daughter.

Fans fasted to discuss the post, enhancing Hill’s new appearance.

“The prettiest!!!!! Love her,” stated someone. “Absolutely beautiful,” stated another. “Love the pink,” included another individual.

In May, McGraw opened up about the one thing he does during quarantine that annoys Hill.

“I spent 30 years in hotel rooms going in and out, so I’ve never even thought about cleaning up, but she’s a neat freak, so she likes everything pretty clean,” McGraw informed Entertainment Tonight

“So I always get on her nerves about that,” he stated of his partner of 23 years.

At the time, the nation star kept in mind that aside from cleansing, whatever is basically the very same for the set, explaining them as “homebodies.”

“Faith and I spend 90 percent of our time together,” McGraw stated. “We’re sort of homebodies. We do not go out …