Faith Hill, a Mississippi native, urges state lawmakers to change its flag: It’s ‘a direct symbol of terror’

“To the Mississippi legislature: It’s time to change the state flag. I am a proud MS girl and I love my home state. When I think of Mississippi, I think of my mom and dad, the church I grew up in, high school football, and where I fell in love with music,” the “Wild One” crooner wrote.

She continued in a sequence of tweets: “Now, it is time for the world to meet the Mississippi of today and not the Mississippi of 1894 (when the MS legislature voted on the current flag). I understand many view the current flag as a symbol of heritage and Southern pride, but we have to realize that this flag is a direct symbol of terror for our black brothers and sisters.”

The singer urged lawmakers to vote towards the present flag on Friday, stressing that the state’s symbol ought to signify “ALL of the citizens of Mississippi.”

She added the hashtags #takeitdownMS and #msleg.

Hill’s push comes weeks after a bipartisan group of lawmakers in Mississippi started drafting a decision to change the state’s flag. It’s is the final state with the Confederate symbol on its flag, Mississippi Today reported.

The state’s school groups are additionally immediately impacted by the present pennant, because the NCAA lately banned states with distinguished Confederate symbols from internet hosting its sponsored occasions.

University of Mississippi soccer coach Lane Kiffin instructed ESPN that the flag doesn’t signify Ole Miss and by eradicating the symbol from Mississippi’s flag, they’re creating a “more welcoming environment.” Mississippi State coach Mike Leach instructed the outlet that the present flag doesn’t “elevate” the neighborhood.

