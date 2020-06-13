Faith Evans Off The Hook In Domestic Violence Case

Exclusive

Faith Evans is misaligned the connect in the girl felony household violence circumstance … TMZ offers learned the girl won’t be charged for presumably attacking Stevie J.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office informs TMZ … these are declining to be able to prosecute typically the singer since the alleged target, her spouse, declined to be able to testify towards her.

We out of cash the story … Faith was arrested last month following she presumably got into a new heated debate with Stevie at their particular L.The.-area house, which eventually turned thrashing.

Law enforcement options tell TMZ … Stevie is the one who known as cops for their home the night time of the battle. We’re advised he wanted her away from home, and never needed her caught or charged in the first place.

Our options also show cops experienced no choice but to be able to arrest Faith for household violence due to the fact Stevie experienced visible scuff marks on his deal with when officials arrived at typically the scene.



You’ll keep in mind … it was simply last year any time rumors began that their particular marriage is at trouble. As we 1st reported … there was manifiesto tension following our digital camera guy received the pair leaving typically the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

However, points seem to be ALRIGHT — despite this police arrest — typically the couple remains together in addition to Stevie just lately told The Shade Room he’s not really going anyplace.