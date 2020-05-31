Faith Evans Busted for Domestic Violence, Allegedly Attacked Stevie J

Exclusive

Faith Evans has discovered herself in some authorized hassle … ‘trigger we have realized the singer was arrested after allegedly attacking Stevie J.

Law enforcement sources inform TMZ … Faith was arrested earlier this week at round 1 AM after cops acquired known as to their L.A.-area residence. We’re instructed Faith and Stevie acquired right into a heated argument, and sooner or later, it turned violent.

Our sources say when cops confirmed up they observed seen marks and scratches on Stevie’s face. It’s unclear what triggered the argument. But, in any occasion … cops arrested Faith and booked her for felony home violence. Faith bonded out later that day.



Play video content material





July 2019 TMZ.com

The arrest comes practically a 12 months after the couple desperately tried to downplay rumors their marriage was in hassle. As we first reported … there was palpable stress after our digital camera man acquired the couple leaving the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Our man requested them if there’s hassle in paradise after Faith and Stevie unfollowed one another on social media … to not point out Stevie’s cryptic string of tweets from, “Drunk people always speak their truth,” and “Ones insecurities can damage them” to “All that glitters ain’t gold” and “Cherish what you love just know nothing will last forever.”