Fairy Tail – PlayStation 4



Price: $59.99

(as of Aug 03,2020 08:21:07 UTC – Details)



Demons, dark wizards, dragons, and cats – players will find it all as they start your journey in the land of fiore. In fairy tail, wizards play through the adventures of natsu dragneel and lucy heartfilia, as well as other eccentric members of the fairy tail Mage Guild, on a fun-filled and thrilling quest. Gust Studios is creating the game under the supervision of author hiro mashima, promising a faithful recreation for the fairy tail world and its unusual inhabitants; including everything from magic to its iconic characters.

This enchanting new title marks the first time a fairy tail game will launch on major consoles in the West for PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Demons, dark wizards, dragons, and cats – players will find it all as they start your journey in the land of fiore.