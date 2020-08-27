Fairphone 3+ hands-on review – GSMArena.com tests

Introduction

Fairphone has a shiny new smartphone – meet the 3+. Time to throw out your current one and get upgrading! Scratch that. Fairphone wants you to do the opposite. Stick to the phone you already have. Keep it safe, use it, repair it, upgrade it, and make it as sustainable as possible.

If you haven’t heard of the Dutch company, sustainability is at the core of their entire small, yet ambitious operation. Then, what gives launching a new phone just an year after the Fairphone 3? That’s way better than the ludicrous turnover that the smartphone realm is currently experiencing, hardly being sustainable.

So Fairphone isn’t really launching a new phone. It is merely launching an optional upgrade package for the Fairphone 3, to refresh its hardware and work towards that coveted sustainability goal.

If you already have a Fairphone 3, the company will happily sell you just the upgraded cameras that the 3 Plus comes with. You don’t care about selfies? Well, grab just the main camera module. It’s simple as that.

The Fairphone 3 utilizes a rather unique modular design. The phone contains 7 individual modules that can be easily replaced, repaired and even upgraded, which is exactly what is happening with this new launch….