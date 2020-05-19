FAI plotting ‘template for the safe return of football’ in Ireland | Football News





A four-team match is prone to be held behind closed doorways at the Aviva Stadium

The FAI are planning a four-team match to put out a blueprint for a return to soccer in Ireland.

The video games, prone to be held at the Aviva Stadium in July, will probably be between Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City; the sides certified for European competitors.

The thought is for the video games to organize the sides in query for their respective European qualifiers, in addition to performing as a gown rehearsal for a return to play in the nation.

“The idea behind it is to try and to create a template for the safe return of football,” mentioned FAI Medical Director Dr Alan Byrne, in an interview with FAI TV.

“By planning our return this fashion, we will present Government and the Department of Health that soccer is in a place to soundly return.

“It does require a bit of patience on everyone’s behalf.”

Dundalk are reigning league champions

The affiliation are in frequent contact with different nations’ federations as they plot the return to motion, with frequent testing of gamers at the coronary heart of the plans.

“First and foremost, this is a medical issue which requires a medical solution, a medical plan,” Byrne defined.

“We’ll start off training on the 8th of June, but we’ll have tested the players with the co-operation of the medical staff and the coaching staff in the four clubs. And we’ll build a picture of what it’s like to train in social-distanced and non-contact situation.

To rush anything through at this stage would be irresponsible and careless on our behalf. Dr Alan Byrne says the FAI are exercising due warning

“If you’re a player… you need to be tested for your family’s sake, for your sake, for your overall safety and your colleague’s safety as well.”

However, he did word that it’s going to not be risk-free for gamers.

“I don’t know whether it’s feasible that everybody gets tested, it just probably isn’t,” he continued. “But I think if we can at least develop a template, that shows if you go through the following steps methodically with good science behind it, we can show that our game when you expand it to everybody will be safe to return first of all to training, and then to playing.

“It’s necessary to keep in mind that there is no zero-risk for anybody in this case,” he noted. “We must get this all the way down to a suitable danger, so after we lastly open soccer all through the nation for all people at beginner and grassroots underage degree, we will stand over our methodology and our sport.”

Right now in Ireland, a return to soccer motion was included in ‘Phase Four’ of the Government’s plan to re-open society, which is because of begin on July 20.